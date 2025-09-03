Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Lakers Risk Losing Austin Reaves or Trade Him for a Future Star?

Should they trade Austin Reaves before free agency?

Austin Reaves is one of the most explosive players on the current Los Angeles Lakers. Previous rumors claimed LA could trade him for Michael Porter Jr. Unfortunately, this did not happen.

The 27-year-old guard, who had a career-high season last year, will hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and the team might lose him without receiving anything in return. Although the Lakers prefer to retain Reaves for the long term, cap considerations might force the franchise to shop him around.

Austin Reaves Trade Rumors Pick Up Steam

Reaves has rapidly established himself as one of the Lakers' most consistent contributors, with 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per night on effective 46/38/88 shooting splits last year. He is invaluable due to his versatility and consistency, but also a trade chip if the Lakers wish to retool their books or create future cap flexibility.

Sports Illustrated's Ethen Hutton recently suggested a mock trade proposal that would ship Reaves off to the Sacramento Kings in return for forward Keegan Murray and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

  • Lakers get: Keegan Murray, 2027 first-round pick
  • Kings get: Austin Reaves

Lakers Could Explore This Trade

Picking up Murray, the young 3-and-D player, would provide the Lakers with a well-rounded wing. His skillset will complement superstars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James. In contrast to Reaves, who works as a secondary ball handler, Murray can fit in as a floor spacer and defensive component without requiring heavy touches.

According to Heavy, the transaction would also give the Lakers an additional high-profile draft pick, which would increase their trading assets if a star player becomes a possibility. Under Hutton's perspective, going after Murray allows the Lakers to build on depth while keeping financial flexibility because Murray is still under his rookie contract with a team option.

Keegan Murray's Untapped Potential

No. 4 overall pick Murray of the 2022 NBA Draft has flashed as an elite two-way forward, but his statistics fell last year. He averaged 12.4 points and hit just 34.3% of his three-point attempts, falling from his rookie season.

Most experts feel that a change of environment, particularly being paired with top playmakers such as Doncic and James, could bring out the best in Murray.

For the Kings, letting go of Murray might not be so simple, but getting Austin Reaves would give them an instant injection. Sacramento, eager to get back into playoff contention, can use Reaves' scoring, playmaking, and dependability alongside Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine.

Reaves' Loyalty to the Lakers

Despite the trade rumors, Reaves has publicly stated that he wants to stay in Los Angeles. Previously this summer, he turned down a reported four-year, $89 million extension, seeking a deal around $30 million a year. Nevertheless, his statements speak volumes about his love for the franchise.

In April, Reaves became a subject of NBA trade rumors. At that time, analysts said that the San Antonio Spurs could utilize Reaves well. He could be a second-option scorer next to De'Aaron Fox.

