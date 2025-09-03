YouTube Premium Family Requires Streaming From One House or Risk Suspension of Plans

Tech

YouTube's version of password-sharing crackdown is now live.

YouTube's password-sharing crackdown is here as Premium Family plan users are now reporting that they have lost access to the paid access features after the company flagged them down.

The streaming platform requires members of Family plans to be in the same household or address when using the service to avoid facing the penalties.

CNET reported that YouTube's Premium Family plans have one requirement that may not be known to many: users who use the same account are required to stream and use the service under one household only.

The requirement is now causing a lot of buzz as many are now facing violations for using their Premium Family accounts outside the main user's home.

According to a YouTube spokesperson, this policy has always been present in their existing rules and regulations for Family subscription plans, with the company continuously enforcing its guidelines.

In the policy, YouTube said that users in the Premium Family plan should use the service at the same address set up by the family manager or the user account that subscribed to the service.

The Premium Family plan's policy dictates that family managers may add up to five family members to use the account under one household.

YouTube Suspends Paid Access Plans For Violators

Many reports have now popped up claiming that YouTube notified them that their accounts were suspended.

Some users claim that YouTube has paused their premium subscriptions for as long as 15 days for their violations of the policy or for using it outside the specified address of the family manager.

Password Sharing Crackdown on Streaming

The infamous password-sharing crackdown in streaming platforms has been one of the top issues against companies. Netflix was the first company to introduce a password-sharing crackdown amongst its users and set an industry standard that many followed.

Other platforms also followed Netflix's footsteps, with Disney+ being the next top streaming company to adopt the anti-password-sharing rules that would prevent users outside the household from accessing the service.

Later on, the HBO Max (previously Max) streaming platform have also enacted the password-sharing crackdown.

