Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony Sustains Back Injury vs. Guardians

Boston Red Sox rookie outfielder Roman Anthony left Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians with a back injury in the fourth inning.

The 20-year-old, who has emerged as one of Boston's most promising young stars, seemed to pull on his side after taking an aggressive swing at a breaking ball from Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi.

Anthony clutched his lower back right away and did not come back into the game. The Red Sox subsequently confirmed that he is suffering from left oblique tightness and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to assess the severity of the injury.

Breakout Season Cut Short by Injury Scare

Entering the game, Anthony was batting .291 on the year, proving himself as a breakout player in the Boston lineup. His capacity to come through at the plate has been an integral part of the team's run for postseason relevance. According to SI, missing him for any notable period may prove disastrous to the Red Sox's chances in the playoffs.

Oblique strains are notoriously common for baseball players, usually taking weeks to recover from, depending on the severity. Boston fans and management will need to wait for MRI findings to determine if Anthony's absence is short-term or more serious.

Red Sox Remain Sizzling in Close AL East Contest

Despite Anthony's departure, the Red Sox raged to an 11–7 victory over Cleveland, increasing their record to 78–62. The win left them in the mix in the American League East race, where they stood tied with the Yankees and only 2.5 games out of first place in the division.

With the AL East proving to be potentially as deep a division as there is in baseball, each game counts come September. Boston will require all hands available if they stand any chance to pass their divisional rivals and emerge on top.

What Will the Red Sox Lose If Anthony Does Not Return Soon

If Anthony's injury keeps him out long-term, the Red Sox will have other bats in the lineup that must pick up the slack. His combination of power, consistency, and clutch hitting has been crucial to Boston's offense. Not only have his numbers been important, but his energy and presence on defense in the outfield have also made him a fan favorite as an everyday starter.

For a team that wants to establish itself among the best in the American League, Anthony's health will be one of the most important indicators of their success in the competitive division.

