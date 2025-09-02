Apple Vision Air Rumors Speculate on Release Date, More Affordable Pricing

A new report sheds light on Apple's rumored Vision Air wearable, offering additional details about its expected release date and potential market price.

The Vision Air is anticipated to be a lower-cost, lighter alternative to the premium Vision Pro headset, which is widely known for its high price and substantial weight.

Apple Vision Pro Rumors: Release Date Speculations

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on his blog that the Vision Air is expected to launch and be available come 2027, three years after the Vision Pro launched in the United States.

According to Kuo, the new Vision Air would potentially be 50% cheaper compared to the Vision Pro. As of writing, the Apple spatial computer wearable costs $3,500.

If this speculation holds, Vision Air could cost $1,750. This price point would be more accessible to the public and likely boost adoption.

Alongside this, Apple is also speculated to ship as many as one million units of the Vision Air headset by 2027, and it is more than twice as much as the unit production and shipment it completed for the Vision Pro, which was at 400,000 units.

Vision Air Will Be a Lighter Headset

Kuo also shared on his blog that the Vision Air is designed to be a lighter headset compared to the Vision Pro. The new Vision Air is said to be 40% lighter.

This is a massive change for the headset as one of the biggest complaints about it is its weight. Currently, the Vision Pro weighs 21.2 to 22.9 ounces (600 to 650g) alone, with its external battery adding to the damage with 353 grams.

What Will Follow the Vision Pro?

Shortly after the Vision Pro's release, rumors about its successors and other versions popped up, with one talking about the Vision Pro 2, which will reportedly feature an M5 chipset and be available immediately in 2025.

However, it seems like Apple has no plans yet to bring the successor of the Vision Pro to the market. The company, as well as analysts and insiders, has suggest that it will come at a later date.

Despite the long wait for the next iterations of the Vision Pro, reports have suggested that 2025 is going to be a significant year as this will mark the start of these new devices' production.

Originally published on Tech Times