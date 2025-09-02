World

UN Warns of 'Crisis Within a Crisis' After Afghanistan Earthquake Strikes

By Claire Gounon
Fewer resources are available to deal with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan after international aid was cut
Fewer resources are available to deal with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan after international aid was cut AFP

Afghanistan was already facing severe crises when it was rocked by another devastating earthquake, but this time there are fewer resources to muster after foreign funding was slashed to the bone this year.

Less international aid "means fewer ambulances, fewer doctors, fewer nurses, fewer midwives" to send into the battered farming communities of Afghanistan's mountainous east, said Arthur Comon, deputy director of operations at the non-governmental group Premiere Urgence Internationale (PUI).

The humanitarian sector has issued repeated calls since the start of the year for help in Afghanistan, which faces soaring poverty, worsening drought and the mass return of migrants expelled from neighbouring countries.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck around midnight on Sunday killed more than 1,400 people and injured over 3,000, a toll that was still rising.

It hit "in the very worst moment", said Rahmat Nabi Shirzad, communications officer for the UK-based NGO Islamic Relief in Afghanistan.

"The impact of these global cuts to humanitarian aid is very clear," especially in health services for the hardest-hit province of Kunar, said Shirzad, who was also on the ground after deadly earthquakes in Herat province in 2023 and Paktika in 2022.

Compared to the support provided after those disasters, the resources for Kunar are "not at that level".

"This earthquake is a crisis within a crisis," United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte told AFP.

"Survivors now face overcrowded clinics, long waits and severe shortages of doctors and medicines -- just when emergency trauma care is needed most."

Funding cuts forced the closure of 400 health facilities, Ratwatte said.

The United States had been Afghanistan's main donor, providing $3.71 billion in aid since the Taliban takeover in 2021. It cut all but a sliver of funding in January.

"The Americans had put the country on a drip feed, and then pulled it out before the patient was healed," said a source at a French NGO.

"The earthquake is now ravaging a population that was already bled dry."

Beyond Washington, the UN said in June that it was drastically scaling back global humanitarian aid due to the "deepest funding cuts ever".

Afghanistan's aid had already been dwindling as donors hesitated, in part due to the Taliban's restrictions on women.

A senior official in the Taliban's information and culture ministry called on the international community to help.

"We are providing basic services... but the rehabilitation of those impacted and reconstruction of their homes is not in the capacity of the Islamic Emirate alone," said Atiqullah Azizi.

Half of Afghanistan's 48 million people are already in need of humanitarian aid, one in five goes hungry, and 3.5 million children under five are acutely malnourished, according to the UN.

The earthquake is "a key moment to see how donors react", International Rescue Committee's Vice President of Emergencies Bob Kitchen told AFP.

"What comes next will be very different -- we would ordinarily be already on the phone to US government colleagues," working to deploy funding for the earthquake response, he said.

PUI's Comon said it was "unlikely" that new funding would be secured for the post-earthquake response beyond perhaps only "small top-ups to cover the most urgent needs".

The French NGO, which closed 60 health centres and laid off 480 staff this year after the US cuts, has deployed mobile clinics in the quake-hit provinces but fears for the long term.

"It's been a long time since the general public lost interest in Afghanistan," the staff member said, adding that he hopes for aid from the European Union but expects little from the Americans, who are "completely out of the picture".

UN agencies have launched fundraising appeals, and an initial $5 million has been released from the emergency response fund.

But even before the earthquake, the UN estimated it had only $606 million available for its operations across Afghanistan out of the $2.79 billion required.

"With these cuts, we are being forced to make ever-tougher choices, concentrating scarce resources on those most vulnerable, while leaving many needs unmet," Ratwatte said.

Afgahnistan's deadly earthquake has been described as a crisis within a crisis, as survivors face overcrowded clinics, long waits, and shortages of doctors and medicines
Afgahnistan's deadly earthquake has been described as a crisis within a crisis, as survivors face overcrowded clinics, long waits, and shortages of doctors and medicines AFP
Half of Afghanistan's 48 million people are already in need of aid, one in five goes hungry, and 3.5 million children under five are acutely malnourished, according to the UN
Half of Afghanistan's 48 million people are already in need of aid, one in five goes hungry, and 3.5 million children under five are acutely malnourished, according to the UN AFP
UN agencies have launched fundraising appeals for Afghanistan, which was already facing severe crises before Sunday's deadly quake
UN agencies have launched fundraising appeals for Afghanistan, which was already facing severe crises before Sunday's deadly quake AFP
A deadly earthquake has struck Afghanistan at 'the very worst moment', according to Islamic Relief in Afghanistan, a UK-based NGO
A deadly earthquake has struck Afghanistan at 'the very worst moment', according to Islamic Relief in Afghanistan, a UK-based NGO AFP
Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
iPhone 17 Air Rumored to be Lighter Than Samsung Galaxy
iPhone 17 Air Rumor: US-Only eSIM Feature Is Reportedly Coming to More Regions
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice