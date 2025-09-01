Scandal-Hit Ex-Tory MP David Warburton Found Dead in Chelsea Flat Aged 59

David Warburton, the former Conservative MP forced to quit Westminster after a sex and drugs scandal, has died suddenly at the age of 59.

Paramedics were called to his flat in Chelsea, West London, last week, where Mr Warburton was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his death was being treated as 'unexpected but not suspicious'.

The one-time MP for Somerton and Frome, who had represented the Somerset constituency since 2015, left Parliament in June 2023 after a dramatic fall from grace.

Rise and Fall of a Conservative MP

Mr Warburton's political career unravelled in 2022 when he was suspended from the Tory Party following allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

Three women made claims against him, with two alleging he had groped them and a third saying he had 'pushed her towards his bedroom' before asking her to buy cocaine.

He admitted taking the drug after what he described as 'incredibly potent' Japanese whisky but denied the harassment allegations.

The disgraced MP later revealed he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital for 'severe shock and stress'. His wife described the ordeal as 'sheer hell'.

In his resignation letter, Mr Warburton blasted the parliamentary harassment watchdog, accusing it of denying him a fair hearing. He warned colleagues that the system was a 'perverted process' that could destroy any MP's career.

Despite maintaining his innocence on the harassment claims, he conceded he had been 'naive and incredibly stupid' in allowing himself to be filmed and photographed in compromising situations after a late-night Commons vote.

A Shock Exit and a By-Election Blow

His resignation triggered a by-election in Somerton and Frome, which the Conservatives lost to the Liberal Democrats—a defeat seen at the time as a serious blow to Rishi Sunak's government.

The scandal not only ended Mr Warburton's eight-year parliamentary career but also tarnished his reputation in Somerset, where he had once been a popular local MP.

Before entering politics, he worked as a teacher and entrepreneur, establishing a reputation as a successful businessman.

'He Had Turned His Life Around'

Friends said Mr Warburton had begun rebuilding his life after leaving politics. Simon Danczuk, a former Labour MP, described his death as a tragedy.

He told The Sun: 'It's such sad news. He had really got back on track after having a difficult time in politics. He was doing very well in business, running an energy company, and had a great team around him.

'I met him for drinks in Belgravia a few months ago. He seemed happy, and things were really on the up for him. It's incredibly sad.'

From Teacher to Westminster

Born in 1965, David Warburton worked in education and business before entering Parliament in 2015. He built a successful music software company and later launched other ventures, gaining financial independence before turning to politics.

As MP for Somerton and Frome, he was known for his local campaigning and advocacy on rural issues. However, his career was overshadowed and ultimately ended by the scandal that engulfed him in his final years in office.

Police Statement

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers attended a residential address in Chelsea after reports of a man in his 50s found unresponsive.

A spokesman said: 'At around 5.30pm on Monday 26 August, officers were called to an address in Chelsea where a man was found deceased. The death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.'

Legacy of Controversy

David Warburton's sudden death closes the chapter on one of Westminster's most turbulent scandals of recent years.

Once seen as a rising star in the Conservative Party, his career collapsed amid lurid headlines of drugs, sex allegations and a bitter battle with Parliament's harassment watchdog.

Though he maintained until the end that he had been unfairly treated, the scandal cost him his seat, his reputation, and left a legacy that will forever overshadow his years in public service.

