World

Revolut Valued at $75 Billion, Challenging Europe's Banking Giants

By AFP news
Revolut has been a leader in rolling out financial services to customers via smartphones
Revolut has been a leader in rolling out financial services to customers via smartphones AFP

British fintech company Revolut has been valued at $75 billion in a secondary share sale, placing it in the leagues of Europe's biggest traditional banks, a source told AFP Monday.

The company, founded in 2015, has been a leader in rolling out financial services to customers via smartphones, initially focusing on allowing clients to easily exchange currencies and make transfers.

A source close to Revolut said on Monday that it is allowing employees to sell shares at a valuation of $75 billion, significantly higher than its previous $45 billion valuation.

Revolut said "an employee secondary share sale is currently in process, and we won't be commenting further until it is complete."

The Financial Times reported last month that the company is in discussions with investors to raise additional funds.

Revolut last year obtained a UK banking licence "with restrictions" from UK industry regulator PRA, a key step in getting long-awaited recognition as an official bank in its home country.

The company aims to compete with traditional European banking giants and is targeting 100 million customers in 100 countries.

However, its rapid growth has also drawn criticism in recent years regarding its ability to comply with financial regulations, particularly those aimed at combating fraud and money laundering.

Last year, the company more than doubled net profit to GBP790 million ($1.1 billion) as customer numbers surged.

Most Read
Displaced Gazans head south along a coastal road as the Israeli military gears up for a major new operation in the territory's north

Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive as Red Cross Warns of "Impossible" Evacuation

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
Eric Trump, son of the US president, urged a Hong Kong crowd to buy bitcoin during a trip to Asia where his crypto company is reportedly seeking acquisitions
Eric Trump Urges Hong Kong Crowd to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts $1 Million Price
iPhone 17 Air Rumored to be Lighter Than Samsung Galaxy
iPhone 17 Air Rumor: US-Only eSIM Feature Is Reportedly Coming to More Regions
El Cuini
U.S. Prosecutors Present More Than 76,000 Documents in First Hearing for Former CJNG Financial Operator
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice