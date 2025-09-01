NBA Trade Rumors: Could Jerami Grant Join Giannis, Bucks in 2025?

The Milwaukee Bucks know that they badly need help this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo alone could not carry the load for their playoff run. Because of that, several roster adjustments need to be made. One name that surfaced in a potential trade is Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to an NBA writer, he could strengthen the Bucks' need for a second championship, but at what cost?

Proposed Bucks-Trail Blazers Trade

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would ship Jerami Grant to Milwaukee for Kyle Kuzma, Tyler Smith, and Andre Jackson Jr. The deal provides younger assets and options for Portland, while Milwaukee would gain a playoff-tested, versatile forward to join Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At 31, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for Portland last year in 47 games. His shooting percentage fell to 37.3% from the field but stayed strong from 3-point range at 36.5% and consistent at the free-throw line at 84.9%.

Jerami Grant's Experience and Contract

The Syracuse alum has had a respected career of assignments with the 76ers, Thunder, Nuggets, Pistons, and Trail Blazers. His career averages are 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, and represent a sure two-way forward.

Grant inked a five-year, $160 million deal with Portland in July 2023, so he would provide stability and veteran presence to Milwaukee, though his $32 million salary next year is a big number.

Bucks' Offseason Transactions Create the Background

Milwaukee has been one of the most active teams this offseason already. According to Dallas Hoops, General Manager Jon Horst waived and stretched Damian Lillard, signed Myles Turner, Gary Harris, Amir Coffey, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and re-signed contributors like Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Jericho Sims.

Inserting Grant would provide head coach Doc Rivers a possible opening-night lineup of Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Jerami Grant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Myles Turner. On paper, the group provides length, defensive grit, and scoring balance, a good formula in an Eastern Conference that is lacking some of its brightest stars.

Eastern Conference Shifts Open the Door

The Bucks would be helped by unplanned breaks in the conference. Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are already down for the 2025-26 season, each with the same injury. These absences totally change the playoff equation, making it easier for Milwaukee if it can build the right team.

The NBA 2025-26 season hasn't kicked off yet, but Giannis rumors are still not stopping. A July rumor said that the Greek Freak could wear a Knicks jersey someday. Still, fans cling to a little hope that Giannis' "probably" comment on X means he's open to playing at The Garden someday.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com