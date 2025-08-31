Novak Djokovic Overcomes Neck Scare to Reach US Open Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic once again demonstrated why he is one of the greatest grinders in tennis history. Despite fighting through neck pain in his fourth-round battle at the 2025 US Open, the Serbian superstar breezed past qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win secured his record-tying 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal berth. By advancing, Djokovic became the first player—man or woman—in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals at every major nine different times in his career. The milestone pushed him past Roger Federer, solidifying his place as the most consistent performer across tennis' biggest stages.

Neck Issue Doesn't Slow Him Down

According to ESPN, Djokovic was in complete command at the start, racing to a 4-0 lead in the first set. But after he hit a great volley winner, he just instinctively slapped the back of his neck, and the visible discomfort was evident. He momentarily lost energy, losing two consecutive games as he stretched and rotated his neck between points.

But characteristic of him, Djokovic composed himself and regained control in a hurry. His trainer came to visit him at the changeover and provided him with treatment and a massage on his neck and shoulder. He also received treatment later during the match on his right forearm.

Despite all these injuries, his on-court game was sharp, showing no signs of vulnerability when the rallies got tougher.

At 38, Djokovic became the oldest US Open men's quarterfinalist since Jimmy Connors in 1991. He is currently the oldest player to make it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since Federer did so at Wimbledon in 2021.

Djokovic Prepares for Next Challenge With Taylor Fritz

With the victory, Djokovic took his head-to-head with Struff to 8-0 and now shifts attention to his quarterfinal against last year's US Open finalist, Taylor Fritz. Fritz made his way into the match by defeating Tomas Machac in straight sets to schedule a high-intensity encounter with the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic is undefeated against Fritz with a whopping 10-0 record, but the American will be looking to break that streak on home soil.

Fighting Through Physical Setbacks

This wasn't the first occasion on which Djokovic had physical issues during a tournament. Previous rounds involved him receiving treatment for foot blisters and a lower back complaint. Nevertheless, his capacity to fight through adversity reflects the mindset that has characterized his career.

In a US Open interview, the Serbian tennis player said he would focus on fitness as he advanced into round 4. He believed that he still had the game left in him. While he's not as strong as 20-plus-year-old players, Djokovic believes that "biological age is not something that he can reverse, and it is what it is."

