U.S. Prosecutors Present More Than 76,000 Documents in First Hearing for Former CJNG Financial Operator

Just two weeks after being extradited to the United States, Abigael González Valencia—also known as "El Cuini" and considered one of Mexico's most powerful drug traffickers—appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom, where U.S. prosecutors revealed they have more than 76,000 documents and a trove of intercepted recordings to support their case against him.

González Valencia was among 26 individuals recently extradited to the U.S. for alleged ties to organized crime and drug trafficking. Before his 2015 arrest, El Cuini served as the top financial operator of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) and led Los Cuinis, an armed wing of the cartel led by his brother-in-law, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

Shortly after his arrival in the U.S., González Valencia pleaded not guilty to three federal charges — trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, engaging in organized crime, and possession of firearms.

According to journalist Ángel Hernández, among the thousands of documents set to be presented in court are text conversations between El Cuini, El Mencho, and Rubén Oseguera González, alias "El Menchito," discussing cocaine shipments, transportation logistics, pricing, and debts owed by partners involved in the trafficking operation.

Hernández also reported that U.S. prosecutors accuse El Cuini of financing the CJNG through a complex and highly profitable drug trafficking network, primarily involving cocaine shipments to high-paying markets such as the United States and several European countries.

While González Valencia is not facing money laundering charges, prosecutors claim he invested the cartel's drug profits in a range of businesses and establishments. According to Hernández, this allowed him to step back from active drug trafficking while continuing to manage a portfolio of legitimate investments.

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell scheduled González Valencia to return to court on Oct. 24 for a status hearing on the progress of his case.

As noted by Hernández, Judge Howell has prior experience handling cases related to the CJNG. She previously oversaw the case of El Menchito, the son of Jalisco Cartel leader El Mencho and nephew of El Cuini. That case is considered key to the prosecution against González Valencia, as much of the evidence and several witnesses presented in El Menchito's trial are expected to be used against El Cuini as well.

U.S. prosecutors target CJNG

González Valencia is not the only former CJNG member being prosecuted by the United States. The Latin Times reported earlier this month that Érick Valencia Salazar, also known as "El 85," is seeking to strike a plea deal in hopes of avoiding a full trial.

Before his arrest and extradition, Valencia Salazar was known as one of the CJNG's co-founders and later became a rival of El Mencho. Given his former leadership role, he is believed to hold valuable intelligence about the group's inner workings and top leadership.

El 85 faces federal charges in Washington, D.C., where prosecutors accuse him of organizing large-scale cocaine shipments into the United States dating back to 2003. The charges stem from a 2018 federal indictment that alleges Valencia conspired to traffic cocaine into the country over more than a decade.

Originally published on Latin Times