Apple's iPhone 17 Crossbody Strap Is the Latest Accessory Coming for the Smartphone, Says Leaker

A new leak regarding Apple's iPhone 17 lineup claims that a crossbody strap is coming along with the device, which would allow users to carry it hands-free.

The latest post from a trusted leaker shows off this new crossbody strap accessory, which uses magnets to secure it in place instead of the traditional hooks or clasps.

This new accessory from Apple is also rumored to be compatible with the new cases that are designed for the iPhone 17 series.

Apple iPhone 17 Crossbody Strap Accessory Leak

A new scoop from trusted leaker, Majin Bu, shows off renders of the new strap, which was originally referenced from the cloned boxes of the upcoming TechWoven iPhone cases, which it would be compatible with.

The leaker said that it would be compatible with Apple's upcoming first-party iPhone 17 cases that will be available alongside the devices.

Magnets to Secure iPhone 17's Crossbody Strap

Majin Bu said that the strap will feature a flexible metal core throughout its length that would make it magnetic. At the ends of the strap, there will be opposite polarized rings that will have a stronger magnetic connection to properly secure the device and close the system.

This magnetic design was said to be carefully designed to eliminate the need for hooks or clasps to secure the strap when attached to the device. It was revealed that this crossbody strap was made with woven nylon material, which is reminiscent of the Sport Loop bands for the Apple Watch.

However, there may be another version introduced by the company that is made using silicone.

Apple iPhone 17 Rumors and Leaks

Over the past months, there have been rumors pointing to the latest changes coming to the next iPhone 17 series. It was revealed that the rear camera bump would now be an island that would extend across the entire top part of the device, with this also adjusting the Apple logo behind.

In its annual releases, Apple gave the iPhone series new chips to power it, with each offering significant advancements and upgrades for improved performance and capabilities to run the latest tech. This year, the A19 chipset will take center stage and be in charge of all the processing needs of the device, with the base iPhone 17 getting its regular version. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly get the A19 Pro.

This year, Apple will revert to its use of an aluminum frame for the iPhone 17 series after changing the materials used on the device since the iPhone 15 series, which offered titanium.

That being said, the biggest change said to be coming this year is the retirement of the iPhone Plus variant to make way for the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

