Meta Threads Experiments on Long-Form Posts via Attach Tool with Styling Options

Meta is testing a new feature on Threads that lets users create long-form posts that goes beyond the platform's standard character limit and offers more posting flexibility.

There are a few users who have already noticed the new "Attach" tool, which is the platform's version of the feature.

Threads already has a substantial text limit, which allows users to input as many as 500 characters in a single post, but Meta wants users to have more breathing room, especially if they want to add more information for others to read.

Meta Experiments on Threads Long-Form Post Feature

Users on Threads have begun sharing screenshots of Meta's latest experiment, and these screenshots show a "Try It" message, indicating that the feature is in testing and not widely released.

As of writing, only specific users have access, indicating a limited rollout stage.

Many users are wondering why the feature has not appeared on their apps. This is because Meta is deploying the feature in phases, with access granted only to a select group of accounts as part of the gradual rollout.

According to Engadget, the feature is yet to be officially introduced by Meta on the platform, but it is similar to what X already offers paying users on the Premium+ tier. Paying users on X also have the option to publish longer, regular posts on its subscription tiers.

Longer Posts via Attach Tool with Styling Options

Meta's version of long-form posts on Threads focuses on the Attach tool, which is represented by a document icon when composing content to publish. This new feature will allow users to post articles, book excerpts, and other types of long-form text that they want to share online.

Alongside the tool, Meta also added styling options for users to take advantage of, and this allows them to put specific font styles like bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough to help stress more information or redact it.

The Latest Threads Features

Meta and Instagram have focused on giving users different experiences on Threads as it regularly updates with new features. Two years after the platform was launched, Meta introduced the direct messages feature on Threads for the first time, and this no longer makes it dependent on Instagram when talking directly with friends or mutual accounts.

Meta and Threads introduced earlier this year its scheduling feature which gave users up to 75 days ahead to line up their posts and have these published on specific timelines.

Meta also still gave users new experiences which were inspired from Instagram, including the feature to add music to one's post.

Originally published on Tech Times

