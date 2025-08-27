Google Pixel Care+ Brings Free Repairs on Devices, Replacing Previous Preferred Care Plan

Google has rolled out Pixel Care+, a post-purchase plan that users can acquire to protect their phones against damage and wear. This plan supersedes the previous Preferred Plan, which also included repairs and replacements for Pixel devices.

It is advisable to get this support plan when purchasing a new device so users can enjoy peace of mind regarding its warranty. Google's updated offer provides enhanced coverage for those who enroll.

Google Pixel Care+ Brings Free Repairs on Devices

Pixel Care+ is now available, and Google promotes this extended warranty and subscription as its latest support offering, coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 10 series.

According to 9to5Google, this latest service is the more premium version of the coverage. The new plan brings significant improvements to the service, and it offers multiple options for users who may choose which kind of coverage best fit their needs.

The service is exclusive to the United States and provides comprehensive protection for Pixel smartphones, watches, tablets, and Fitbit wearables.

According to Google's support page, the Pixel Care+ offers unlimited accidental damage claims, a free battery replacement, and 24/7 premium tech support for users.

Pixel Care+ Subscription Plans, Coverage

There are different options available from the company, and users purchasing it via the Google Store would get options like Monthly, Monthly Loss and Theft, a two-year fixed term, and a two-year fixed term with Loss and Theft coverage.

Google has yet to reveal its prices, but eligible devices covered include the Pixel 10 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2 to 4, Pixel Tablet, and Fitbit's ACE LTE, Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4.

Pixel Warranty and Coverage

Google's coverage for its devices comes with a standard one-year warranty, but it is known for offering limited options for users and would most likely come with paid repairs, especially if the damage was caused by accidents and not on the manufacturer's side.

That being said, there has been a coverage service that Google has offered over the years, and one of the forms it took was the Pixel Pass. This service offered many perks to subscribers who availed as it offered an extended warranty for users.

It likewise gave Pixel owners access to different subscriptions like Google One, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass, and Preferred Care.

Despite the coverage of this service, Google ultimately canceled it two years ago. Preferred Care lived on, as well as the other subscription-based services mentioned above. These were sold separately by the company, unlike the comprehensive Pixel Pass service that bundled them all.

Subscription services for extended warranty services are an ideal option for users who want to have a worry-free use of their devices as they offer free repairs, replacements, and support to users.

Rivaling companies like Apple, Samsung, and more also have their own versions of this, also offering comprehensive support packages to users.

Originally published on Tech Times