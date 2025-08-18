U.S. Politics

California's New Congressional Maps Would Add Five Democratic Seats, Offsetting Texas' Push

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Democrats will seek to hold a special election in November to amend the state constitution and amend its map

By
Newsom Mocks Trump “Alcatraz Will Reopen When Epstein Files Are Released”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Democrats unveiled a congressional map that would add five seats to the party, offsetting Texas' intended gains for Republicans there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Democrats will introduce measures on Monday to hold a special election in November and amend the state constitution to hold special elections and redraw its maps.

If passed, the measure would resume using nonpartisan maps after the 2030 census. "We anticipate these maps will completely neuter and neutralize what is happening in Texas," Newsom said. He added that the move will only go into effect if Texas Republicans move forward with their initiative. "There's still an exit ramp," he said.

Related

The Washington Post noted that California Democrats currently hold 43 out of the state's 52 congressional seats. The new map would expand the advantage to 48-4.

Texas Democrats, in turn, have begun returning to the state after preventing the GOP from reaching quorum and redraw its maps, according to CBS News.

However, Republicans are already seeking to hold a new special session to conduct its redistricting push, with officials threatening to arrest lawmakers and force them to appear at the state Capitol.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
California, Texas

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
familly

Oregon Police Find Family Massacred on Campground By Father, As Mystery Surrounds Motive

Despite solid US retail sales in July, some analysts expect weakening later in the year as the labor market loses steam and additional tariff effects are felt
US Retail Sales Rise Amid Limited Consumer Tariff Hit So Far
four royal guard marching outside palace
Prince William and Princess Kate Move to 'Forever Home' at Forest Lodge Windsor
Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello
High-Ranking Venezuelan Official Claims U.S. Diplomat Is Plotting Against Maduro's Authoritarian Govt.: 'I Warned You'
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS
GOP is Relying on Latino Trump Supporters to Maintain Congress Majority. That May Be an Uphill Battle.
Editor's Pick