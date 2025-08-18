California's New Congressional Maps Would Add Five Democratic Seats, Offsetting Texas' Push

California Democrats unveiled a congressional map that would add five seats to the party, offsetting Texas' intended gains for Republicans there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Democrats will introduce measures on Monday to hold a special election in November and amend the state constitution to hold special elections and redraw its maps.

If passed, the measure would resume using nonpartisan maps after the 2030 census. "We anticipate these maps will completely neuter and neutralize what is happening in Texas," Newsom said. He added that the move will only go into effect if Texas Republicans move forward with their initiative. "There's still an exit ramp," he said.

The Washington Post noted that California Democrats currently hold 43 out of the state's 52 congressional seats. The new map would expand the advantage to 48-4.

Texas Democrats, in turn, have begun returning to the state after preventing the GOP from reaching quorum and redraw its maps, according to CBS News.

However, Republicans are already seeking to hold a new special session to conduct its redistricting push, with officials threatening to arrest lawmakers and force them to appear at the state Capitol.

