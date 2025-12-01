NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ja Morant the Raptors' Key to be Playoff Contender?

The Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies last made a franchise-shaping deal in 2019, when the arrival of Marc Gasol completed the Raptors' championship run. No one promises the same fate this time, but a new blockbuster proposal has resurfaced that may send shockwaves across the NBA.

With Ja Morant's relationship with Memphis strained, the idea of a fresh start seems more realistic than it has in some time.

Ja Morant Trade Rumors Gain Momentum

Morant has gone from an untouchable superstar for the Grizzlies to a source of organizational discomfort. From suspensions to off-court controversies, the patience seems to be wearing thin. This might just be a relocation that works best for both parties.

According to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, this proposal would send Morant north of the border:

Toronto Raptors receive:

Ja Morant (PG)

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Immanuel Quickley (PG)

Gradey Dick (SF)

2026 second-round pick (via LAL)

2028 first-round pick (top-three protected)

Why the Raptors Might Roll the Dice on Morant

Toronto's 14-7 start reflects strong chemistry, elite transition scoring, and impressive defensive tenacity. Still, Buckley insists the Raptors are "one star short" of true contender status.

Head coach Darko Rajaković has coached Morant before during his peak years in Memphis, a fact that might help stabilize his off-court habits and restore his All-NBA form.

For the Raptors, adding Morant brings dynamic offensive power, elite playmaking, rim pressure, and a high ceiling for deep playoff contention. If Rajaković can unlock Morant's discipline and focus, the move could be a franchise-defining moment, per BBall Rumors.

The NBA executives have not been interested in Morant, according to our previous report. But if the Raptors could handle his on-court issues well, this could be the turning point of his career.

What Memphis Gains by Moving On

The Grizzlies would lock in a promising trio of assets, starting with Immanuel Quickley, who has rejuvenated his game in Toronto. After a slow start, Quickley now operates confidently as a primary playmaker and a surprisingly effective defender. He would instantly fill Memphis' point guard void.

Former lottery pick Gradey Dick hasn't quite reached the sharpshooter projections many had for him yet. Shooting just 31.3 percent from deep this season, he has really struggled to find a good rhythm on limited minutes. However, a move to Memphis could provide him with expanded opportunities and the developmental runway he needs.

The real long-term value derives from the 2028 first-round pick. For a franchise retooling its identity, draft capital becomes a crucial piece of the puzzle.

Morant is also reportedly pursued by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

