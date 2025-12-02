Shein Faces US Legal Scrutiny as Texas Probes Labor and Consumer Safety Issues

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened a new investigation into fast-fashion giant Shein, raising fresh questions about how the global retailer treats workers and keeps shoppers safe.

Paxton said Monday that his office is looking into whether Shein violated Texas law by allowing unsafe products to reach customers or by relying on unethical labor practices.

Paxton explained that the probe will review claims that Shein may have used toxic or hazardous materials in some items and may have misled buyers about how its goods were made.

"We are taking a careful look at product safety and ethical sourcing," he said, noting that the investigation will also examine how the company collects and handles user data, Reuters reported.

The move adds more pressure on Shein, which has been under fire in Europe. Just last month, France's consumer fraud agency said it found childlike sex dolls and illegal weapons being sold on the platform.

France Seeks Three-Month Ban on Shein

French officials are now pushing for a three-month suspension of the retailer, and the European Commission has asked the company for more information to determine if it poses a "systemic risk" to shoppers there.

Shein has said it removed the dolls worldwide and is cooperating with European authorities.

Shein, whose headquarters are in Singapore but whose products mainly come from thousands of suppliers in China, did not respond to requests for comment about the Texas investigation.

The Texas probe comes at a time when Paxton has been active in challenging corporate practices across several industries.

According to CNA, earlier this year, he launched investigations or lawsuits targeting well-known companies such as Procter & Gamble, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Tylenol-maker Kenvue over marketing and safety concerns.

Paxton is also preparing for a 2026 US Senate run, where he is expected to challenge current Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

Parents, in particular, have shared concerns about hazardous materials or unsafe items arriving at their homes without clear warnings.

Originally published on vcpost.com