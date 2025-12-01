Science/Health Science

Neuralink BCI User Pairs Implant with Common Gadgets, DIY Tools to Further Help Their Needs

BCI users are now customizing their experiences based on what they need most.

Neuralink has given many people the capabilities to control technology using their brain implants, but some brain computer interface (BCI) users are further enhancing their experiences with common gadgets and more.

Neuralink BCI User Pairs Implant with Common Gadgets

According to a new report by The Verge, the third experimental patient of Neuralink, Brad Smith, has decided to adopt some technologies himself to pair with his brain implant. Specifically, he chose to use common gadgets to further improve his capabilities.

Smith only received the Neuralink implant in November 2024, and this effectively helped him control computers further as he had only had eye-tracking software before to enable this capability.

Through the brain-computer interface implanted in his skull, he can now translate his thoughts into controls, but the patient claimed that, while it significantly helped in controlling a computer, it still prevented him from seeing his son play soccer.

Six months after his operation, Smith requested a periscope from Neuralink, but he said that the team was confused as to why he was asking for it. Smith researched this on his own and selected the Insta360 Link 2 webcam to aid him with what he needs, particularly as he has difficulty in turning his head as someone with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

DIY Fix to Better Match Their Needs Alongside BCI

Smith may not have exactly done the addition of the webcam himself, but it is still a DIY fix to what he needs, especially with his aspiration to see his son play soccer.

The Verge shared that Smith demonstrated how his new setup with the webcam works, and it showed how he could control it to pan and give different views, as well as use it for video conference calls.

Elon Musk's Neuralink saw two experimental operations in 2024, with their second patient receiving the brain implant in August. Since their human trials began, Musk and Neuralink have sought out patients to take part in their experiments with the promise of a brain-controlled experience with modern technology.

Neuralink's first patient, Noland Arbaugh, previously praised the implant for helping him get back into gaming, with the BCI also acting as an "aimbot" which gives him an advantage in specific titles.

Originally published on Tech Times

