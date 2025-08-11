Headlines

One Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Steel Plant Explosions

By AFP news
Emergency responders were dispatched to US Steel's Clairton Coke Works following explosions at the plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania that left at least one person dead and dozens injured
Emergency responders were dispatched to US Steel's Clairton Coke Works following explosions at the plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania that left at least one person dead and dozens injured AFP

At least one person died and dozens were wounded Monday after blasts at a US Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

"Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works," the state's Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside the city of Pittsburgh.

"Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant," he added.

At least two people were believed to be missing, said Allegheny County Police, which confirmed on Facebook there had been one fatality.

It added that "multiple individuals have been treated for additional injuries. The status of those individuals is not known at this time."

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted on X that "dozens" had been wounded.

US Steel said the incident happened at around 11:00 am (1500 GMT) on Monday and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected," David Burritt, CEO of the company, said in a statement.

Some US media outlets reported that people were still trapped under the rubble of the explosion.

Videos on social media, not verified by AFP, appeared to show firefighters battling the blaze in front of a gutted industrial building, under a thick plume of white smoke.

The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking factory in the United States -- a facility where coal is processed to produce coke, a key fuel in steelmaking.

Tags
Pennsylvania, Steel, Explosion
Most Read
vladimir putin with parents

New Book Reveals Horrifying Reason Putin's Father Married His Mum – And Why She Has a Glass Eye

Gov. Newsom Suggests Retaliation if GOP Redistricts Texas in Special Session: 'Two Can Play That Game'
Gavin Newsom Urges Trump And Republicans To Drop Redistricting Push: 'Risking The Destabilization Of Our Democracy'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to discuss crime in Washington
Trump Deploys National Guard To Tackle Washington Crime
Trump vs Newsom_06092025_1
California Governor Gavin Newsom & Political Figures Blast Trump's National Guard Plan in Washington D.C.: 'This is What Dictators Do'
Anas al-Sharif was a prominent correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic thanks to his war reporting from northern Gaza
Mourners Gather In Gaza For Funeral Of Al Jazeera Staff Killed By Israel
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice