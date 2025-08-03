Pope Leo XIV presided over a final mass in Rome for over one million young people on Sunday, the culmination of a pilgrimage that has drawn Catholics from across the world.

"Aspire to great things, to holiness, wherever you are. Do not settle for less," Pope Leo told the crowd.

The week-long "Jubilee of Youth" -- a highlight of the Jubilee holy year -- was an enormous undertaking for the Vatican, with a half a million young pilgrims in Rome for most of the week.

On Saturday night, before a twilight vigil led by the pope, organisers said there were 800,000 people in the vast, open-air space on Rome's eastern outskirts, and on Sunday the Vatican said that number had grown to one million.

Most of them spent the night in tents, in sleeping bags or on mats in anticipation of Sunday's mass.

Among them was New Yorker Christofer Delano, who said he was "so happy to see Pope Leo" but stunned by the crowds.

"I didn't expect to see all these people. I knew there was going to be a lot of people -- I didn't know it was going to be this many," he told AFP.

In his homily, the first US pope and former missionary encouraged the gathered youth to "spread your enthusiasm and the witness of your faith to everyone you meet!"

The Vatican has sought to highlight pilgrims who travelled to Rome from war-torn regions, and Leo said in his Angelus prayer: "We are closer than ever to young people who suffer the most serious evils which are caused by other human beings."

"We are with the young people of Gaza. We are with the young people of Ukraine, with those of every land bloodied by war," said the 69-year-old pontiff.

"My young brothers and sisters, you are the sign that a different world is possible, a world of fraternity and friendship where conflicts are not resolved with weapons but with dialogue."

The colourful event was accompanied by music from a choir, and about 450 bishops and 700 priests, all in green robes. A towering cross dominated the massive golden arch covering the stage where the pope led mass.

Italian pilgrim Tommaso Benedetti said the pope had passed his "first test" in the eyes of young people during the youth jubilee.

"We feel quite satisfied. There were many references to peace, which is a theme that is very close to our hearts as young people," Benedetti told AFP.

The young pilgrims -- from 146 different countries, according to the Vatican -- have filled Rome's streets since Monday, chanting, singing and waving flags of their countries.

The festive atmosphere reached a peak Saturday ahead of the vigil presided over by Leo, with Italian broadcaster Rai dubbing it a Catholic "Woodstock".

Hundreds of thousands camped out at the dusty venue, strumming guitars or singing, as music blasted from the stage where a series of religious bands entertained the crowds.

Leo was greeted with deafening screams and applause after his arrival by helicopter and as he toured the grounds in his popemobile, with many people running to catch a better glimpse of the new pope.

Roads leading to the Tor Vegata venue, about a 40 minute drive from the centre of Rome, were packed, making Leo's choice of helicopter transportation on both Saturday and Sunday more efficient.

At over 500,000 square metres (125 acres), the grounds were the size of around 70 football fields.

British student Andy Hewellyn sat in front of a huge video screen -- a prime spot, as he could not even see the stage far away.

"I'm so happy to be here, even if I'm a bit far from the pope. I knew what to expect!" he told AFP.

"The main thing is that we're all together."

The youth pilgrimage came about three months after the start of Leo's papacy and 25 years after John Paul II organised the last such youth gathering in Rome.

It was announced by Pope Francis during World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023.

The Church planned a series of events for the young pilgrims over the course of the week, including turning the Circus Maximus -- where chariot races were held in ancient Rome -- into an open-air confessional.