TikTok Faces California Review Over Alleged Trump-Critical Content Suppression

This illustration photograph taken in Brussels on May 7, 2025 shows the logo of the Chinese social media application Tik Tok on a smartphone in front of a screen displaying an image of a skinny woman, as the "skinnytok" trend promoting thinness worries experts.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that his office is investigating claims that TikTok is suppressing content critical of President Trump following changes to the platform's US ownership.

Newsom announced the probe on social media, saying the review will examine whether TikTok is violating California law by censoring certain political speech.

"It's time to investigate," Newsom wrote. "I am launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content."

The move comes days after TikTok revealed it had formed a new joint venture to run its US business.

Under the new structure, Chinese ownership would drop to 19.9 percent, while majority control would shift to American companies, including business allies of President Trump, CBS News reported.

The change was meant to address long-standing concerns in Washington about national security risks tied to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, which is based in Beijing.

Newsom, a Democrat and frequent critic of Trump, said his office has seen signs that content moderation may have changed since the ownership announcement.

"Following TikTok's sale to a Trump-aligned business group, our office has received reports — and independently confirmed instances — of suppressed content critical of President Trump," Newsom's office said in a post.

TikTok Faces Investigation Over Alleged Censorship

As part of his claim, Newsom shared a screenshot that appeared to show a TikTok user being blocked from sending a message containing the word "Epstein," with the app stating the message violated community guidelines.

According to Yahoo, Trump's past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, has drawn renewed attention and criticism in recent months.

The governor's office did not say how many cases of alleged suppression it has reviewed or how long the investigation may take.

However, the probe adds new pressure on TikTok at a time when the company is already facing scrutiny from both state and federal officials.

TikTok denied that it is intentionally censoring political content. In a statement, the company said recent problems involving searches and messages were caused by technical issues, not political bias.

TikTok said it is working to fix those problems and remains committed to enforcing its rules fairly.

The company has long said it does not favor any political group or candidate.

