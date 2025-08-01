Full List of America's Nuclear Sub Arsenal As Trump Deploys Armed Vessels in Response to Russian Threat

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that two nuclear submarines have been placed in "appropriate regions" after former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev warned that Trump's escalating threats over a ceasefire would push America closer to war with Moscow.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

It is unclear where specifically the submarines have been placed.

Medvedev had recently issued a chilling response on social media to Trump's shortened 10-day deadline for Russia to come to a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine or face severe sanctions.

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10... He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev posted on X earlier this week.

America's nuclear submarine arsenal currently consists of 4 classes of submarines; Ohio, Virginia, Los Angeles, and Seawolf, according to Nuclear Threat Initiative.



Ohio-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs)

The backbone of America's nuclear deterrent, the 14 active Ohio-class SSBNs carry Trident II D5 ballistic missiles. Each can launch multiple warheads and remain hidden for months, ensuring a second-strike capability if the unthinkable happens. These subs are critical in sending a clear message to adversaries: a nuclear attack on the U.S. would not go unanswered.

Virginia-Class Attack Submarines (SSNs)

The latest in U.S. fast-attack technology, 22 Virginia-class subs (and counting) are built to hunt enemy vessels, gather intelligence, and strike targets ashore. The new Block V versions, ordered in a $24 billion contract, come with the Virginia Payload Module—quadrupling their Tomahawk missile capacity and making them even more versatile in potential conflicts.

Los Angeles-Class Attack Submarines

Though aging, 28 Los Angeles-class boats remain active. They've seen action across the globe, from intelligence missions to launching cruise missiles in combat. Many are now being phased out as newer Virginia-class subs enter service, but they still form a critical part of the fleet.

Seawolf-Class Attack Submarines

Ths U.S. Navy possess three Seawolf-class submarines, which are all based at Bangor Trident Base in Washington state. The Seawolf submarine was originally designed to hunt down Soviet-era subs. The Seawolf runs faster than the LA-class. While the U.S. originally planned to make dozens more, the program was terminated by Congress in 1995,

Originally published on Latin Times