Shohei Ohtani to Star in New Children's Book 'Decoy Saves Opening Day' – Coming 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers star tells the story of Decoy who forgot his lucky baseball at home.

Los Angeles Dodgers sensation Shohei Ohtani is not your usual athlete. In fact, he just ventured into the field of writing books for children with his first release, "Decoy Saves Opening Day." He co-wrote it with Michael Blank, and Fanny Liem took care of the illustration.

For curious readers who want to glimpse the story, it's all about his high-fiving dog Decoy. The book will hit shelves on February 3, 2026, just ahead of Ohtani's ninth MLB season.

Tail-Wagging Adventure With a Baseball Twist

Shohei Ohtani Children's Book: 'Decoy Saves Opening Day' Coming in

From HarperCollins, this is about Decoy racing against the clock to get his good-luck baseball. The pup has to get home to the stadium in time for the opening pitch, giving us a lighthearted, true-to-life story about friendship, luck, and perseverance.


The book cover, shared on Ohtani's Instagram, shows Decoy—baseball's most famous Kooikerhondje. While fictional, the plot offers a wholesome glimpse into the playful world surrounding one of MLB's most beloved stars.

Real-Life Fan Favorite: The Legend of Decoy

According to CBS Sports, Decoy earned online fame during Ohtani's high-profile free agency when fans speculated that the dog's name might hint at the player's next team. Although the rumors proved unfounded, Decoy remained a staple in Ohtani's public image, making him the perfect muse for a children's story.

Ohtani's affection for Decoy is everlasting. Through the book, he is connecting with young audiences while giving fans another reason to admire him beyond his athletic prowess.

Ohtani's 2025 Season

At 31, Ohtani, a five-time All-Star, still overwhelms both at the bat and again lately, on the mound. With a .276 batting average, 32 home runs, and an OPS+ of 174, he's in good position for his third MVP award. Since returning from elbow surgery, he's thrown a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched over five appearances, only adding to his status as one of baseball's most unusual talents.

