Kyle Gibson, a steady arm on the mound for over 10 years, has officially called it quits in Major League Baseball.

The 37-year-old right-hander announced the news on Thursday. He said that he made the choice several weeks prior and took some time himself to call those who helped build his career in professional baseball.

Drafted, Delayed, and Delivered

In the Thursday edition of the Serving it Up podcast, Gibson said that it's been fun to go home and "flip the page to a new chapter."

"I've kind of taken the last few weeks to call people and text people that I really wanted to let know in person."

Initially selected in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins from the University of Missouri, Gibson's career was plagued by early challenges. He suffered Tommy John surgery in 2011, and his major league debut was delayed until 2013.

Upon entering the game, Gibson became a consistent starting pitcher. In seven seasons with the Twins, he recorded a 67-68 won-loss record, a 4.52 ERA, and accrued 9.8 WAR.

Although never an ace, Gibson became known for being an able-bodied innings-eater who had the ability to make games close, a quality that any rotation could appreciate.

Journeyman Years and All-Star Recognition

Since leaving Minnesota in 2019, Gibson has played for the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and St. Louis Cardinals, according to The Athletic. One of his high points occurred in 2021, when he earned his only All-Star selection with the Rangers. He had a dominant 2.87 ERA in the first half of that year, leading to a mid-season trade to the Phillies.

In 2023, Gibson pitched for the Orioles before reappearing briefly this season. His 2024 campaign was brief too—he had a 16.78 ERA in 12⅓ innings and was released afterwards.

Tampa Bay Rays Stint

Gibson signed a brief minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays as a last hope for a return to the majors. When that didn't come about, he opted out of the contract and went on vacation with his family, where retirement reality started to set in.

After weighing his options and consulting with his wife, Elizabeth, Gibson made the decision to bring an end to his playing career.

