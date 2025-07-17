Caitlin Clark to Miss WNBA All-Star Weekend Due to Groin Injury: Who Will Replace Her?

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark won't play in this weekend's WNBA All-Star event because of a right groin strain. The team officially announced the news on Thursday, July 17.

Clark received the most fan votes for Saturday's All-Star Game. Aside from being the captain for Team Clark, she also intended to make her 3-point contest debut. But following the use of medical imaging and continued pain, she and the Fever's training staff determined rest was in order.

Clark Says She Needs More Rest

Although she sat out, Clark is still plugged into the weekend's action and voiced enthusiasm over Indianapolis hosting the showcase, according to the Boston Globe.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action, and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win."

Who Will Replace Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game

With Clark out, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert replaced her with Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, Men's Journal reported. Meanwhile, Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally will be replaced by Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones.

Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride had been the earlier choice to substitute for another injured All-Star, Rhyne Howard.

Clark's Rough Rookie Campaign

Clark's groin strain is just an addition to a long list of issues she has encountered in her first WNBA season. She has fought two left quad injuries and one previous left groin issue since the beginning of preseason. Tuesday's malady caused her to sit out Wednesday's matchup with the New York Liberty, her 11th game missed this year (including the Commissioner's Cup final).

Before joining the Fever, Clark had never missed a game throughout either her college or early professional career.

Clark is also controversial for her three-point shooting. Athlon Sports reports that the 23-year-old only shot 2 out of 35 through five games. She's only shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc compared to her Rookie of the Year season (34.4%).

Even then, the breakout star faced a tough WNBA welcome. Players often exploit her physically. To address the excessive contact, former Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder called out the league to enforce "more freedom of movement."

