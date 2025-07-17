OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Agent to Perform Tasks, Browse the Web for You

OpenAI revealed the "ChatGPT agent," a new version of its chatbot that offers significant improvements in performing various tasks to meet users' diverse needs.

The new chatbot brings an update to the experience as it can now perform tasks that are well within its parameters, including browsing the web.

OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Agent with Improved Features

In a short event held earlier today, OpenAI revealed its all-new ChatGPT agent, which has the capability to think, act, and use its many agentic skills to help users in many tasks.

According to OpenAI, the ChatGPT agent has "its computer" to assist users and complete tasks for them, with the chatbot having a wide variety of tools to do the job.

This latest capability of the chatbot brings a more powerful and proactive experience to users, featuring an agent that is capable of coding, web browsing, and more.

ChatGPT Agent Can Perform Tasks, Browse the Web

ChatGPT agent features a substantial set of tools to help users in accomplishing tasks, and according to the company, it brings forth features from earlier breakthroughs to be performed by the agent.

This includes:

OpenAI's Operator to perform visual browsing and interact with websites

Deep Research's analytical skills to help in "synthesizing information"

ChatGPT's training to bring intelligence and conversational fluency

Apart from this, ChatGPT agent can also bring up its own terminal to analyze and generate code, as well as add API calls for service platforms like Google Drive and Calendar, GitHub, and more, according to 9to5Mac.

OpenAI and the World of Agentic AI

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced to the world that it is developing its next generation of AI models, and one of them is its very own agentic AI. The company claimed that it will deliver a chatbot that can perform tasks and automation, with deeper level of knowledge and features also coming.

However, OpenAI is not the only one that has already brought agentic AIs to the table as its rival companies have already deployed the experience since late last year. Perplexity, for example, has already released its Comet web browser.

On the other hand, Amazon's AI development has focused on creating a set of AI agents that can help users in their online shopping experiences on the company's e-commerce platform called "Buy For Me."

Google has also deployed its version of agentic AIs with its release of Gemini 2.0 last year, focusing on a more capable model that can better perform tasks for users and expand its multimedia capabilities.

