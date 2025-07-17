Rory McIlroy's return to Royal Portrush for the 153rd Open Championship is charged with emotional and historical significance. In 2019, he opened with a disastrous 79, including a quadruple-bogey eight on the first hole, and missed the cut by a single stroke, despite a brilliant second-round 65.

That week remains one of McIlroy's most painful memories. It was not just a missed cut; it was a missed chance in front of a home crowd. Now, aged 36 and with a Masters title finally secured earlier this year, McIlroy returns more experienced, focused and mentally equipped.

According to Sky Sports, McIlroy said: 'This was the tournament that was circled, even more so than The Masters'.

Embracing Pressure: A New Approach for 2025

In hindsight, McIlroy has admitted he mishandled the emotions of Portrush in 2019. 'I wasn't prepared for how I was going to feel', he told reporters at the time. The weight of representing Northern Ireland on one of golf's biggest stages proved overwhelming.

In 2025, he is embracing the challenge. Speaking to The Guardian, he stated: 'The story isn't over'. He is using the pressure as motivation, not something to be feared. Unlike six years ago, he is not trying to block out the expectations, he is feeding off them.



A Champion in Form

McIlroy's current form suggests he could be peaking at the right time. He won the Masters in April, completing the career Grand Slam, and recently finished runner-up at the Scottish Open.

Statistically, he is among the most consistent players on the PGA Tour. He ranks second in driving distance (320.6 yards) and has hit 71.3% of greens in regulation this season. According to the PGA Tour, his strokes gained off the tee are among the highest on record.

Unlike 2019, McIlroy arrives not just hopeful, but as the most recent major champion.

A Familiar but Formidable Test

McIlroy's bond with Portrush dates back to 2005, when, aged 16, he set the course record with a 61. While the layout has since changed, now playing 7,381 yards, many of its signature challenges remain.

'Calamity Corner', the par-three 16th, is one of the toughest holes in links golf. Strong winds from the Atlantic can make club selection unpredictable. As of 17 July 2025, forecasts from the BBC indicate winds may reach 30 mph during the tournament.

While the terrain is punishing, McIlroy's experience at Portrush may offer a slight advantage over younger competitors unfamiliar with the layout.

Stiff Competition on a Packed Leaderboard

The 2025 Open features one of the strongest fields in recent history. Scottie Scheffler, the current world number one, has finished in the top 10 of the last 10 majors. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also in excellent form and Shane Lowry, the 2019 winner at Portrush, returns with fond memories.

Per TalkSport, more than 278,000 fans are expected over the four days, the largest Open attendance since 2000. The atmosphere will be electric, but the scrutiny will be just as intense.

Still, with recent wins and the crowd behind him, McIlroy is widely seen as the favourite.

Victory Would Cement His Legacy

A win at Royal Portrush would be McIlroy's second Open title, following his 2014 victory at Hoylake, and his sixth career major. That would tie him with Sir Nick Faldo, the most successful British golfer in the modern era.

It would also mark the completion of a deeply personal journey. Overcoming the heartbreak of 2019 on the same course would represent more than sporting success; it would be an act of redemption.

As he told Reuters: 'I want to enjoy everything that comes my way ... the reaction of the fans ... But at the same time, I want to win this golf tournament'.

