VIDEO: Israeli Strike Syrian Presidential Palace Caught Live As Ethnic Tensions Rise

Israel claims it is seeking to protect the Druze minority in the country from government forces

The attack
The strike on Syria's presidential palace

Israel struck the Syrian presidential palace on Wednesday as it steps up attacks on the country with the declared aim of protecting the Druze minority amid ethnic clashes following the fall of Bashar al Assad and the rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa

The attack was caught live during a broadcast. The news anchor can be seen dropping from her chair as a loud noise is heard and smoke billows from the entrance of the palace.

Israel has also struck the entrance to the defense ministry in Damascus, with Syrian sources telling Reuters that at least two drone strikes hit the building and that officers were taking cover in the basement.

The Israeli military, on its end, said it "struck the entrance gate of the Syrian regime's military headquarters complex" and continued to "monitor developments and the actions being taken against Druze civilians in southern Syria".

Reuters reported that clashes began when Syrian government troops were sent to the Sweida region, located in the south of the country, to address fighting between the Druze and Bedouin armed men, but ended up clashing with the Druze militias themselves.

It also quoted local news outlet Sweida24 claiming that the city and nearby villages were under heavy artillery and mortar fire on Wednesday. The Syrian defense ministry blamed groups in the city for breaking a ceasefire announced the day prior. It also called on residents to stay indoors.

The Druze minority has a significant presence in Israel, mostly in the northern part of the country and the border with Syria. Its members are integrated to society and perform military duties, including mandatory conscription. The Israel government has vowed to defend the minority in Syria.

Syria, Israel, Middle East

