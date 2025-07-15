iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms Ahead of Launch

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 base model will ship with the powerful A19 chip, according to respected Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In a recent investor note shared through GF Securities, Pu revised his earlier prediction, which had the base model pegged for the A18 chip.

This update confirms that Apple intends to give the standard iPhone 17 a serious performance upgrade. With the launch just two months away, the chip lineup for the iPhone 17 series is starting to take shape, even if some details remain in flux.

Jeff Pu Revises Prediction

According to MacRumors, Jeff Pu now expects the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to feature the A19 chip. Meanwhile, the Pro variants will sport an A19 Pro chip.

This would mean the entire iPhone 17 range is moving up to the A19 generation, with the Pro models getting a higher-tier A19 Pro version. No one knows why Pu reversed the A19 rumor, but this could signal stronger performance and possibly next-level AI processing and efficiency gains across the board.

Conflicting Rumors Cloud iPhone 17 Air Chip Details

Despite Pu's clarity, chip rumors around the iPhone 17 Air remain inconsistent. A well-known Weibo leaker, Fixed Focus Digital, claims the iPhone 17 Air will actually feature the A19 Pro chip, not just the standard A19.

According to the leak, the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Air would have a 5-core GPU, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would use the same chip but with a 6-core GPU, offering more graphical horsepower.

While unconfirmed, this claim suggests Apple could differentiate performance tiers within the A19 Pro family using GPU configurations, a move the Cupertino giant has done before with M-series chips in Macs.

Base iPhone 17 A19 Rumor Now Widely Agreed Upon

Despite debate over the Air and Pro models, most credible sources now agree on one thing: the base iPhone 17 will include the A19 chip. This aligns Apple's base model more closely with its higher-end variants and could signal a performance leap over the A18.

Given the growing emphasis on AI capabilities, camera processing, and longer battery life, the A19 chip could be the game-changer that will set iPhone 17 apart from its predecessor.

Meanwhile, if the iPhone 17 Pro Max is out of your reach, going for a cheaper iPhone 17e is always recommended.

