Tech

iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms Ahead of Launch

Jeff Pu was quick to reverse the iPhone 17 rumors.

By

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 base model will ship with the powerful A19 chip, according to respected Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In a recent investor note shared through GF Securities, Pu revised his earlier prediction, which had the base model pegged for the A18 chip.

This update confirms that Apple intends to give the standard iPhone 17 a serious performance upgrade. With the launch just two months away, the chip lineup for the iPhone 17 series is starting to take shape, even if some details remain in flux.

Jeff Pu Revises Prediction

iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms iPhone 17 Base Model to Feature A19 Chip, Analyst Confirms

According to MacRumors, Jeff Pu now expects the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to feature the A19 chip. Meanwhile, the Pro variants will sport an A19 Pro chip.

This would mean the entire iPhone 17 range is moving up to the A19 generation, with the Pro models getting a higher-tier A19 Pro version. No one knows why Pu reversed the A19 rumor, but this could signal stronger performance and possibly next-level AI processing and efficiency gains across the board.

Conflicting Rumors Cloud iPhone 17 Air Chip Details

Despite Pu's clarity, chip rumors around the iPhone 17 Air remain inconsistent. A well-known Weibo leaker, Fixed Focus Digital, claims the iPhone 17 Air will actually feature the A19 Pro chip, not just the standard A19.

According to the leak, the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Air would have a 5-core GPU, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would use the same chip but with a 6-core GPU, offering more graphical horsepower.

While unconfirmed, this claim suggests Apple could differentiate performance tiers within the A19 Pro family using GPU configurations, a move the Cupertino giant has done before with M-series chips in Macs.

Base iPhone 17 A19 Rumor Now Widely Agreed Upon

Despite debate over the Air and Pro models, most credible sources now agree on one thing: the base iPhone 17 will include the A19 chip. This aligns Apple's base model more closely with its higher-end variants and could signal a performance leap over the A18.

Given the growing emphasis on AI capabilities, camera processing, and longer battery life, the A19 chip could be the game-changer that will set iPhone 17 apart from its predecessor.

Meanwhile, if the iPhone 17 Pro Max is out of your reach, going for a cheaper iPhone 17e is always recommended.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing
patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Pam Bondi Dan Bongino
Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know