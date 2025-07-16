U.S. Politics

Young Trump Voters Key to His 2024 Success Are Now Abandoning Him, New Poll Suggests

Trump's disapproval ratings among young men rose disapproval ratings from 54% to 60%

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on Russia, Demands End to Ukraine War Within 50 Days
Young male voters helped amplify President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2024 election. But now, they may be turning against him, according to a new poll.

Trump's approval rating among male voters under 35 is slipping, falling from 44% in February to 40% this month, according to a poll by CNN. In turn, disapproval ratings among the age group are up from 54% to 60%.

Among the aspects of the Trump administration that young male voters are upset with is the handling of the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice and FBI's July 6 memo in which they declared that Epstein had killed himself and had "no client list" has drawn backlash from both sides of the political spectrum.

According to the poll, 65% of young male voters are unhappy with how the Epstein case has been handled, compared to just 10% of the same age group supporting it.

Trump made his rounds on podcasts with heavy young-male audiences during his campaign, including appearances on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant." But since Trump took office, the hosts of those podcasts have spoken out against his administration.

Rogan and Schulz have both since bashed how the Epstein files were handled. Schulz declared Trump was "insulting our intelligence" after he railed against a reporter for asking about Epstein. Meanwhile, Rogan suggested that the president bombed Iran with hopes that Americans would forget about the Epstein files.

As the Trump administration continues to push on amid the backlash, some Democratic lawmakers have begun hammering home on the issue, advocating for the release of the files. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been a proponent of this, questioning if the administration was "hiding" anything.

Originally published on Latin Times

