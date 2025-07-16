NFL Trade Rumors: Terry McLaurin Frustrated Over Contract Stalemate as Commanders Camp Nears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin expressed outright frustration Tuesday about the team not yet having a new contract agreement with him.

In a media availability, McLaurin said talks have dried up entirely, with no contact in more than a month. With experienced players reporting to training camp on July 22, McLaurin termed the present stage as "crunch time", which indicates urgency without hope.

Absences Accumulate with Fines Imminent

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, McLaurin said that he's "pretty frustrated" about the contract, adding that it's "kind of hard" to see how he steps on the field.

Terry McLaurin also says it's "crunch time" with training camp starting next week. Notes again there have been no contract talks in a month. "Without any progressive discussions, it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field." https://t.co/1FrWXGvCv0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2025

While McLaurin at first took part in OTA sessions, his patience did not last very long. Having reported early in the offseason, he left following the absence of advancements, as per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Since then, McLaurin has avoided all required offseason training, including June's minicamp, and is liable for over $104,000 in fines.

Salary Standoff: Market Has Moved On

McLaurin is headed into the last year of a three-year, $68.4 million agreement signed in July 2022, with $15.5 million in base pay listed on the ledger for 2025. That was a once-in-a-premium contract, though, now seems puny in the current wide receiver marketplace.

Currently, McLaurin is 17th among NFL wide receivers in average annual pay, a distant memory from the elite salary structure of today.

The 2025 offseason has already witnessed gigantic extensions going to the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and most recently, Garrett Wilson, who signed a $130 million contract with the New York Jets.

Age Factor Plays a Role

While most of the newly extended receivers were younger, McLaurin is entering a different category in his career. According to Bleacher Report, he will be 30 years old on Sept. 15, which places him in a smaller group of receivers making elite-level cash at that age.

Of the active wide receivers 30 or older, only Tyreek Hill ($30M/annually), Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Mike Evans make $20 million or more per year.

McLaurin's Performance Speaks for Itself

Toughness at quarterback throughout his career notwithstanding, McLaurin has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league. He has never finished with more than 919 receiving yards since his early season in 2019, and he's posted more than 1,000 yards for five straight seasons.

Terry McLaurin reached a career-high with 13 touchdown catches in 2024, cementing his status as Washington's most dependable offensive asset.

Deebo Samuel Trade Adds Pressure

The Commanders did splash this offseason with the addition of Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, providing depth to the receiver group. However, McLaurin is still the undisputed WR1 in Washington, and any extended absence could take a serious toll on team chemistry and performance.

Resolution Likely, But No End in Sight Yet

While history suggests that high-profile standoffs like this often end in new deals, McLaurin's tone indicates a resolution isn't imminent. The Commanders' front office should act right now if they want to retain their top wideout.

