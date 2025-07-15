Apple's iOS 26 is set to release next week as a public beta, according to new rumors, following the company's previous confirmation that this specific version is scheduled for release this month.

The public beta will be the more stable version of the new operating system, expected to deliver almost the same experiences as the public release build for later this year.

iOS 26 Public Beta Rumored to Launch Next Week

In a new reply by Apple analyst and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman to a post asking around for iOS 26's public beta, he said that the operating system is expected to drop the version by next week.

Specifically, Gurman claimed that it would be available "around the 23rd," so it means that more or less, the public beta version is coming next Wednesday.

However, it may come later than July 23, as this is not yet an exact confirmation from Apple. That being said, the Cupertino-based tech giant previously confirmed that July is its target release date, as per 9to5Mac.

What to Expect from iOS 26

The next-generation operating system for iPhones is set to bring significant upgrades that start with its new look featuring the Vision Pro's user interface. The company also claims that there are upcoming upgrades to Apple Intelligence, but not yet for Siri.

Many built-in Apple apps are also getting updates to their experiences under iOS 26, including Messages, Music, Safari, Camera, Photos, and more. The release will also add new apps like Preview, Games, and others.

Apple's iOS 26 Transition

WWDC 2025 gave a deeper look into iOS 26, with Apple presenting a transition from the regular experience to a visionOS-inspired Liquid Glass UI. It is highly considered the biggest redesign that Apple has shared in over a decade.

The new UI design brings translucent folders, buttons, text bars, and more to many aspects of the operating system. Apart from that, it also delivers many upgrades, including Apple Intelligence's new AI features and improvements to the likes of Image Playground, which is now more realistic and powerful.

It likewise unites more experiences across different Apple devices under one look as it will have the same design on iPads, Macs, and more.

Originally published on Tech Times