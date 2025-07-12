U.S. International Relations

Mexico Says It's Already Working To Avoid 30% Tariffs Announced By Trump: 'We Said It Was Unfair'

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard shared a statement noting that delegations from the countries are discussing the matter

Marcelo Ebrard Mexican foreign minister
Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard

Mexico reacted on Saturday to President Donald Trump's announcement about imposing 30% tariffs on imports from the country as of August 1, saying it has already taken steps to address the matter.

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard posted a statement from the Economy and Foreign Ministries, noting that on Friday a Mexican delegation had already met with U.S. counterparts to kick off a "permanent binational working table in which the main topics of the relations will be addressed."

"Issues addressed included security, migration, border and water management, as well as the countries economic relations. It was conveyed to us that, as part of a deep change in the U.S. trade policy, all countries will receive a letter signed by the U.S. president establishing 30% tariffs as of August 1. We said it was an unfair deal and we disagreed with it," the document adds.

"It was agreed that the first great task of this table will be conducting the work so we come up with an alternative that allows the protection of companies and jobs on both sides of the border before that date. It is highly relevant having already established the necessary space to prevent any chance the measures will go into effect on August 1. In other words, Mexico is already negotiating," it adds.

Trump announced the tariffs on Saturday morning. In a letter to President Claudia Sheinbaum, he said Mexico had not done enough to prevent the region from becoming a "Narco-Trafficking Playground." "Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough," he added.

"If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 30% that we charge. Also, I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Mexico, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. The Trade Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!" the letter claims.

It ends by saying that "if Mexico is successful in challenging the Cartels and stopping the flow of Fentanyl, we will consider an adjustment to this letter. These tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America."

