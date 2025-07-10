NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics May Trade Anfernee Simons, But Why?

Anfernee Simons became a Boston Celtics player mere weeks after they signed him with the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

Now, an NBA insider verified that Boston is shopping Simons, but it is unclear if a deal will occur. The Celtics are closely evaluating his value to the team, especially with the surrounding concerns about his injury history.

Boston is Considering Simons' Durability

Taken 24th overall in 2018, Simons was slow to mature but has evolved into a consistent offensive man. According to Bleacher Report, his 2023-24 campaign set the career high for scoring, averaging 22.6 points and 5.5 assists per contest. He also shot an impressive 38.1% on three-pointers over the last four seasons.

Still, there's durability to consider. Simons played over 70 games in a season just once, and he's spent considerable time on the shelf in recent seasons with thumb and knee injuries. He missed 36 games in 2023–24, creating more doubt regarding his availability in a grueling playoff push.

Tatum's Absence Forces Celtics to Explore Roster Changes

The Celtics have a lot of weapons for an NBA championship repeat. However, Tatum's injury happened, and Boston could not escape the semifinal curse against the New York Knicks.

In turn, Boston released important veterans Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens appears to be guiding the team toward strategic rebuilding instead of a full-scale teardown.

Stevens said that it's "unlikely" for Horford to return to Boston.

Frontcourt Holes Leave Celtics Shallow in the Paint

With Tatum injured, Porziņģis departed, and Horford on the verge of departure, Boston's front line is dreadfully thin. Its present core of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard is a good perimeter threesome, but doesn't have size or presence down low.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN on his Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (via Real GM), some teams are trying to trade for Simons.

Dealing with Simons would provide the Celtics with a needed big. If that doesn't happen, head coach Joe Mazzulla might be left to start the season playing small ball, trusting in athletic wing players that could expose them at times against quicker, stronger bigs.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com