Wimbledon 2025: Ben Shelton Frustrated as Match Against Hijikata Halted Due to Darkness

Ben Shelton came agonizingly close to sealing a straight-sets victory over Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round of Wimbledon 2025. But instead of celebrating a smooth win, the American tennis player has to wait another day to finish the job.

Officials suspended the match Thursday night due to darkness at 9:29 p.m. local time. The play was stopped with Shelton leading 6-2, 7-5, 5-4, just one game away from advancing.

Shelton Match Suspended

The contest was held on Wimbledon's No. 2 Court, which has no artificial lights and a roof that does not open. With the sun setting, light became an issue, and the game was eventually suspended despite Shelton having had an opportunity to win it just a few minutes prior, according to the BBC.

Ben Shelton reacts to his match against Rinky Hijikata being suspended at 9:29 PM local time.



The match will be resumed tomorrow after play is suspended due to darkness. pic.twitter.com/6X3mFleai0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2025

The crowd let their disapproval be known, booing loudly and singing "one more game" as the officials called the match. Shelton appeared visibly distraught, having a heated exchange with tournament officials as Hijikata left the court.

Tight Scheduling Adds to the Drama

Scheduling issues were the primary cause of the delayed finishing. Shelton and Hijikata's match did not start until after 7 p.m., after four previous matches on the same court. Two of which were long men's matches taking almost three and two-and-a-half hours, respectively.

Both men had complained about the lack of light earlier before the last interruption, only to be instructed by officials to play on. Ironically, Shelton did have an opportunity to wrap up the match sooner in the night. Leading 40-0 and serving for victory, he gave away five consecutive points to Hijikata, enabling the Australian to hold serve and take the third set to 5-4.

One of America's Last Hopes

Shelton, now the world No. 10, is among only two American men remaining in the Wimbledon draw. The 22-year-old has established himself in a hurry as one of the top talents on the ATP tour, with a rocketing lefty serve and a hot-headed on-court demeanor.

Fans hope to see Shelton finish off the win on Thursday and coast through to the third round. Instead, everyone will look toward Friday's continuation of play, where Shelton will be back on the court with victory within one game.

If Shelton can get the job done on Friday, it will be another solid performance in a Grand Slam tournament for the young American, who continues to impress on tennis's biggest stages. But the overnight break could change momentum, particularly with Hijikata gaining new confidence after saving three match points late in the third set.

For the time being, Shelton is still the favorite, but in the crazy world of Wimbledon, no result can ever be certain until the last point is hit.

Aside from the Shelton vs. Hijikata match, another suspension hit Marton Fucsovics and Gaël Monfils' match, according to The Athletic.

