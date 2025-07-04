Google Pixel 10 Series Leak Reveals Sleek Color Options, New Accessories Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 10's official release is just around the corner, but before that, a tipster has given us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone series. The new leak reveals that colors will be available along with its new accessories and minor hardware overhauls.

Polished Pixel 10 Design Comes with Familiar Flair

Google has established itself over the years with its Pixel phone designs, having a penchant for subtlety over flash. That trend appears to persist with the Pixel 10 series. In line with insider leaker MysteryLupin, the new phones will boast the anticipated minimalist looks combined with a color palette of understated yet newer shades.

Pixel 10

128GB/256GB

Obsidian, Frost, Lemongrass, Indigo

Pixel 10 Pro

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade

Pixel 10 Pro XL

256GB/512GB/1TB

Obsidian, Porcelain/Moonstone/Jade

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

256GB/512GB/1TB

Moonstone/Jade — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) July 3, 2025

There will be four series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

All models will keep the signature design language of Google but with subtle hardware modifications aimed at enhancing functionality without a radical redesign.

Leaked Pixel 10 Color Options

Color options are usually a subtle hit-or-miss for phone shoppers, and Google appears to understand its market. Returning players such as Obsidian (traditional black) and Porcelain (clean white) will stay central color schemes for most Pixel 10 phones. But Google is adding a bit of boldness this year as well.

Here's the rundown, according to Android Police.

Pixel 10

Obsidian

Frost

Lemongrass

Indigo

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

Obsidian

Porcelain

Moonstone

Jade

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Obsidian

Porcelain

Moonstone

Jade

Though Obsidian and Porcelain are trustworthy go-to colors, Lemongrass and Indigo provide a dash of personality for the foundation Pixel 10. Moonstone and Jade tilt towards sophisticated earth tones, ideal for Pro users who desire a combination of sophistication and understated color.

Google Chargers Coming

The leaks do not end there with smartphones. In addition to the Pixel 10 color drops, MysteryLupin also hinted at a new lineup of chargers. Though information is still limited, this might involve refreshed charging speeds or an even more universal charging option from Google to complement its flagship phones.

Though some might describe the Pixel 10 series as a revolution over evolution, that isn't always a negative. Google is more interested in ironing out the creases rather than re-inventing the wheel.

With a more streamlined device range, thoughtful color options, and increasing traction in international smartphone sales, the Pixel brand is increasingly nailing its niche alongside industry heavyweights Samsung and Apple.

If the leaks are true, Google might be staring at its best Pixel year ever. And with a hectic 2025 still to come, including rumored releases from Samsung and potential surprises from others, Pixel enthusiasts have plenty of reasons to keep watching.

Originally published on Tech Times