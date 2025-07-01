Headlines

Musk Warns Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Could Enable Presidential Abuses as Rift Widens

The tech billionaire took to X to poll users about the president's sweeping bill.

Elon Musk took to X to criticize President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" hours before it passed the Senate.

Hours before it passed the Senate, Elon Musk warned that the president's "big, beautiful bill" enables "abuses of power," highlighting the growing rift between the once-close allies.

The former head of the Department of Government Efficiency took to his social media platform, X, Tuesday morning to criticize President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which includes deep cuts to Medicaid, potentially stripping millions of Americans of their health insurance, in order to fund tax breaks for the nation's wealthiest.

"Removal of funding for enforcement of federal contempt of court orders is the actual crux of this spending bill," Musk wrote in an X post shared Tuesday. "This is nominally aimed at removal of illegal immigrants, but obviously also enables many other abuses of power by the President," the tech billionaire continued.

"Should this be allowed?" he asked, accompanying the question with a poll that drew nearly 244,000 votes in just four hours, with 68.6% of respondents answering in the negative.

"It can be very dangerous in future," one X user wrote in response, to which Musk responded, "Very."

Musk's criticism of the president comes just weeks after a dramatic public clash in which the world's richest man accused the world's most powerful man of delaying the release of the Epstein files to shield himself. Though Musk later admitted he may have gone too far, it's clear the rift between them remains unresolved.

