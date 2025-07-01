Elon Musk Declares War on Donald Trump's Tax Bill, Calls for New Political Party

Elon Musk has launched a fierce attack on former President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill, calling it "debt slavery" and warning Republicans who support it that they'll pay at the polls.

In a series of fiery posts on X, the platform he owns, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO blasted the bill as a "DEBT SLAVERY bill" and said it adds a record-breaking $5 trillion to the national debt.

According to CNBC, Musk, who donated nearly $290 million to Republican campaigns in 2024, said it's time for a new political party—one that "actually cares about the people."

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" Musk wrote. "They will lose their primary next year if it's the last thing I do on this Earth."

Voting on the bill is ongoing in the Senate. If approved, it will head back to the House for final approval before it reaches Trump's desk.

Musk's threats could carry more weight in the House, where lawmakers face re-election every two years and are more vulnerable to well-funded challengers.

PRESIDENT TRUMP & ELON MUSK ARE FIGHTING AGAIN -- THIS TIME OVER SUBSIDIES



Trump claims Musk got more government money than anyone in history & says without it, he’d shut down $TSLA, SpaceX & go back to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/iuhhgyfWPa — Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) July 1, 2025

Musk Demands New Party After Trump's Tax Bill Fallout

The bill includes cuts to clean energy programs, something Musk took personally. Tesla's energy division, which sells solar panels, would lose federal support under the Senate version of the bill.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill... that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!" Musk posted, mocking both Republicans and Democrats, SkyNews said.

Elon Musk criticized several lawmakers, including Freedom Caucus members Andy Harris of Maryland and Chip Roy of Texas.

He questioned how they could support what he described as a massive debt ceiling increase, calling it a form of "debt slavery" and challenging their stance on fiscal responsibility.

Harris, who voted "present" rather than "no," defended his decision, saying it was to move the process along but admitted "more work is needed to cut waste and fraud."

Trump quickly responded on Truth Social, accusing Musk of hypocrisy. "Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop," he wrote. "No more rocket launches, no more Teslas. Maybe DOGE should take a look at this."

Though Musk once led Trump's government efficiency team, their relationship has soured. Musk now says the bill undoes the budget cuts he worked to achieve and is "utterly insane."

In his latest post, Musk said, "It's time for real leadership, not fake promises and trillion-dollar disasters."

Originally published on vcpost.com