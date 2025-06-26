U.S. Politics

Trump And Netanyahu Discussed Ending The War In Gaza Within Two Weeks After Bombing Iran: Report

The plan includes Arab rule of the enclave

By
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ending the war in Gaza within two weeks after the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear sites this weekend, according to a new report.

Israel Hayom reported on Thursday that the plan included the entry of four countries, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates among them, to govern the enclave instead of Hamas, whose remaining leadership would be exiled to other countries. Israeli hostages, both living and dead, would also be released.

The plan would also contemplate the possibility of voluntary emigration from Gaza, with different countries receiving those willing to depart.

Other significant parts of the plan would include expanding the Abraham Accords to include Syria and Saudi Arabia, which would recognize Israel and establish relations. Israel would also announce willingness to a two-state solution with Palestine, conditional on reforms to the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. would also recognize some Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, although it's unclear if Israel would give up land of its own to compensate for the territory.

The outlet added that Trump's anger over a collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday had to do with the possibility that the plan would collapse. Trump urged Israel on social media to "stop the planes" and told Netanyahu he didn't understand why he was disrupting the plan over a "small tactical incident."

