U.S. Politics

CBP Memo Warns Sleeper Cell Threat in U.S. 'Never Been Higher' Following Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Speculation around potential threats has gained traction in conservative media circles. Commentator Charlie Kirk said on Sunday: "Stay armed. Stay Vigilant"

By
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine discusses the mission details of a strike on Iran during a news conference at the Pentagon

A memo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) warns that the threat posed by potential Iranian sleeper cells or sympathizers inside the United States "has never been higher" following the U.S. attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites this weekend.

The memo, issued by CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott and obtained by The Hill, states that "thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways." While the agency has not received any "specific credible threats," Scott urged CBP personnel to remain "vigilant," citing the possibility of individuals acting at Iran's direction or independently.

President Trump confirmed on Saturday that U.S. forces had targeted Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. In response, Iran's U.N. ambassador condemned U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, and senior Iranian military officials have indicated potential retaliation against U.S. interests.

Related

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) echoed CBP's concerns in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin released Sunday. The bulletin, signed by Secretary Kristi Noem, stated that while no credible threats have been identified, the Israel-Iran conflict is "causing a heightened threat environment in the United States."

DHS also warned of potential cyberattacks by pro-Iranian actors and emphasized Iran's history of targeting U.S. officials, particularly in reference to the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The advisory also raised concerns that "if Tehran were to issue a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the U.S., this could prompt individual supporters of the regime to take matters into their own hands." DHS cited recent domestic incidents tied to anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment as evidence of the potential for ideologically motivated violence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also said this week that the Department of Justice was on "high alert" due to a group of Iranian nationals who entered the country during the Biden administration.

Speculation around the sleeper cell threat has gained traction in conservative media circles and among Trump-aligned influencers, as reported by MSNBC. Online, figures like commentators Charlie Kirk and Rogan O'Handley have called on followers to remain alert, citing the CBP memo.

"Stay armed. Stay vigilant," read a post by Kirk on X on Sunday. "We have no idea how many sleeper cells are inside the United States."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Iran, Department of Homeland Security

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

Pete Hegseth AOC
AOC Ridicules Hegseth After Being Congratulated for 'Not a Single Leak' From Iran Bombing: 'Not a Vote of Confidence'
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?
Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?
Jasmine Crockett Fires Back at Trump's 'Low IQ' Remark
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Withdraws Bid For Key House Committee On Day Of The Vote
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know