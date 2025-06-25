CBP Memo Warns Sleeper Cell Threat in U.S. 'Never Been Higher' Following Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

A memo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) warns that the threat posed by potential Iranian sleeper cells or sympathizers inside the United States "has never been higher" following the U.S. attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites this weekend.

The memo, issued by CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott and obtained by The Hill, states that "thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways." While the agency has not received any "specific credible threats," Scott urged CBP personnel to remain "vigilant," citing the possibility of individuals acting at Iran's direction or independently.

President Trump confirmed on Saturday that U.S. forces had targeted Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. In response, Iran's U.N. ambassador condemned U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, and senior Iranian military officials have indicated potential retaliation against U.S. interests.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) echoed CBP's concerns in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin released Sunday. The bulletin, signed by Secretary Kristi Noem, stated that while no credible threats have been identified, the Israel-Iran conflict is "causing a heightened threat environment in the United States."

DHS also warned of potential cyberattacks by pro-Iranian actors and emphasized Iran's history of targeting U.S. officials, particularly in reference to the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The advisory also raised concerns that "if Tehran were to issue a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the U.S., this could prompt individual supporters of the regime to take matters into their own hands." DHS cited recent domestic incidents tied to anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment as evidence of the potential for ideologically motivated violence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also said this week that the Department of Justice was on "high alert" due to a group of Iranian nationals who entered the country during the Biden administration.

Speculation around the sleeper cell threat has gained traction in conservative media circles and among Trump-aligned influencers, as reported by MSNBC. Online, figures like commentators Charlie Kirk and Rogan O'Handley have called on followers to remain alert, citing the CBP memo.

"Stay armed. Stay vigilant," read a post by Kirk on X on Sunday. "We have no idea how many sleeper cells are inside the United States."

