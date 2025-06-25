U.S. Politics

Hegseth Downplays His Department's 'Leaked' Assessment of US Strike on Iran: 'It Was Low Confidence'

"Any assessment that tells you it was something otherwise is speculating with other motives," Hegseth said

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Hegseth ‘Proudly’ Ends ‘Woke’ Defense Program Originally Passed by Trump
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth downplayed the Pentagon's assessment claiming that the U.S. strikes in Iran did not result in significant damage on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth downplayed the Pentagon's assessment of the U.S. strike on Iran over the weekend, after the report claiming that the strikes did not result in significant damage was "leaked" to CNN.

Hegseth accompanied President Donald Trump to the NATO Summit Wednesday, where they were asked by reporters about the validity of the report.

"The 30,000 pounds of explosives and capability of those munitions — it was devastation underneath Fordow. And the amount of munitions, six per location — any assessment that tells you it was something otherwise is speculating with other motives," Hegseth said.

Details about the report created by the Defense Intelligence Agency, an agency of Hegseth's Pentagon, was revealed to CNN Tuesday. Multiple anonymous sources told the outlet that the sites struck by the U.S. on Saturday were damaged, but not "obliterated" as Trump had previously declared.

As one source said, the report allegedly indicated that the strikes had only set Iran's nuclear capabilities back "months."

"We know that because when you actually look at the report — by the way it was a top secret report — it was preliminary, it was low confidence. You make assessments based on what you know—," Hegseth said before Trump jumped in.

"And it said it could be very devastating, very serious," the president said.

"Moderate to severe, and we believe far more likely, severe and obliterated. So this is a political motive," Hegseth continued.

The defense secretary announced the FBI would be assisting in a "leak investigation" to determine how the report was shared with the press.

Various Trump administration officials condemned the report and its implications following its initial publication Tuesday night.

"This alleged 'assessment' is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pushed back against the report in an interview with Politico Wednesday morning, insisting that Iran suffered "significant, very significant, substantial damage" to multiple components of their work.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Pentagon, Department of Defense, Report, Leaked, Leak, Iran, Bombing

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

Pete Hegseth AOC
AOC Ridicules Hegseth After Being Congratulated for 'Not a Single Leak' From Iran Bombing: 'Not a Vote of Confidence'
Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?
Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know