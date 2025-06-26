16 Dead, Thousands Of Businesses Destroyed After Kenya Protests

At least 16 people died in protests across Kenya on Wednesday, Amnesty International said Thursday, as businesses and residents were left to clean up the devastation in the capital and beyond.

The marches had been called to mark one year since anti-tax demonstrations that peaked when a huge crowd stormed parliament and dozens were killed by security forces.

The anniversary marches began peacefully Wednesday but descended into chaos as young men held running battles with police, lit fires, and ripped up pavements to use as projectiles.

"What unfolded yesterday was not a protest. It was terrorism disguised as dissent," Kipchumba Murkomen, interior cabinet secretary, said in a televised speech.

"We condemn the criminal anarchists who in the name of peaceful demonstrations unleashed a wave of violence, looting, sexual assault and destruction upon our people," he added.

In Nairobi's business district, the epicentre of the unrest, AFP journalists found entire shopping centres and thousands of businesses destroyed, many still smouldering.

At least two banks had been broken into, while businesses ranging from supermarkets to small electronics and clothing stores were reduced to ashes or ransacked by looters.

"When we came we found the whole premise burnt down," said Raphael Omondi, 36, owner of a print shop, adding that he had lost machines worth $150,000.

"There were guys stealing, and after stealing they set the whole premises on fire... If this is what protest is, it is not worth it."

"They looted everything... I do not know where to start," said Maureen Chepkemoi, 32, owner of a perfume store.

"To protest is not bad but why are you coming to protest inside my shop? It is wicked," she added.

Several business owners told AFP that looting had started in the afternoon after the government ordered TV and radio stations to stop broadcasting live images of the protests.

Amnesty International's Kenya director Irungu Houghton said the death toll had risen to 16.

Rights group Vocal Africa, which was documenting the deaths and helping affected families at a Nairobi morgue, said at least four bodies had been brought there so far.

"All of them had signs of gunshots, so we suspect they all died of gunshot wounds," its head Hussein Khalid told AFP.

"We condemn this excessive use of force," he said. "We believe that the police could have handled themselves with restraint."

"You come out to protest police killings, and they kill even more."

A coalition of rights groups had earlier said at least 400 people were wounded, with 83 in serious condition in hospital. It recorded protests in 23 counties around Kenya.

Emergency responders reported multiple gunshot wounds, and there were unconfirmed local media reports that police had opened fire on protesters, particularly in towns outside the capital.

There is deep resentment against President William Ruto, who came to power in 2022 promising rapid economic progress.

Many are disillusioned by continued economic stagnation, corruption and high taxes, as well as police brutality after a teacher was killed in custody earlier this month.