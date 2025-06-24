Marjorie Taylor Greene Bangs Gavel After Being Interrupted While Praising Trump: 'I'm the Chair of This Committee'

U.S. Politics

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly banged her gavel at attempts to interrupt her while speaking out of turn to praise President Donald Trump.

The Republican representative, who chairs the House Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee, spoke out of turn during a committee hearing on Tuesday.

"No one loves veterans more than President Trump, and he's made that apparent," Greene said. "That's why he's working for peace."

"Madam Chair, Madam Chair," Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury said, trying to interrupt Greene's statement. "It's not your time."

"I'm the chair of this committee," Greene stated, banging her gavel repeatedly. "You're not recognized Ms. Stansbury."

"You're not recognized either," Stansbury shot back. "You can't just speak anytime you want."

"I'm the chair of this committee," Greene repeated.

"That's not how it works," the New Mexico representative stated. "Madam Chairwoman, that is not how part of it. You can smash your gavel all day, but that's not how parliamentary procedure is. We're going to get you a Robert's Rules of Order."

"Ms. Stansbury, you're not recognized," Greene insisted.

"Madam Chair, calm down. Let's move on," Stansbury said.

"You're not recognized," Greene repeated.

Social media users took to online platforms to express their frustrations with Greene's conduct during the hearing.

"Marjorie banging that gavel like it's a Fisher-Price toy she thinks controls the Deep State. Parliamentary procedure just filed for a restraining order," one user quipped.

"Somebody make a clip of all the times she beat her gavel and put it to music. I would but don't know how," another joked.

"What a petulant child @mtgreenee is," one user remarked, tagging the lawmaker on X.

"Watching Marjorie Taylor Greene try to run a hearing is like watching a toddler pretend to drive a fire truck. Lots of noise, zero control, and absolutely no idea what the hell she's doing," one user added.

"A chairperson is supposed to be an impartial moderator and rule on points of order or parliamentary inquiries," another noted.

Greene eventually yielded five minutes worth of speaking time to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) after once again reiterating that she was the chair of the committee.

