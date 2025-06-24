U.S. Politics

Conservative Strategist Proclaims US Violates Other Countries' Sovereignty 'All the Time' in Defense of Trump's Iran Strikes

"Who's going to stop us?" CNN commentator Scott Jennings asked

A conservative strategist declared that the U.S. violates the sovereignty of other countries “all the time” in defense of President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran.

A conservative strategist declared that the U.S. violates the sovereignty of other countries "all the time" in defense of President Donald Trump's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The assertion came during a panel discussion on "CNN NewsNight" Monday night, where former White House spokesperson and political commentator Pete Seat praised the president's involvement in the war between Israel and Iran.

"The Iranians do not speak the language of diplomacy unless force is used, and that is what President Trump and the United States used this past weekend in a precision, perfection way," Seat said.

Cornel West, an activist and 2024 independent presidential candidate, then jumped in, arguing that the strikes were "illegal, unconstitutional."

As Seat pushed back, West went on to say, "It is a violation of international law. You can't violate [the] national sovereignty of a country."

"Why? We do it all the time," CNN political commentator and conservative strategist Scott Jennings responded.

While West agreed that the U.S. "violates international law all the time," Jennings added, "Who's going to stop us?"

The exchange stunned users online, with several calling the assertion "horrible" and "disgusting."

"'We do it all the time' is not the flex Jennings thinks it is," one user commented. Another added, "This is absurd."

"That was a real mask off moment," one user declared. Another wrote, "Spoken like a true entitled bully.

Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire Monday night after the two countries began hailing airstrikes at each other following an attack by Israel on June 13. Although the ceasefire remains intact, both countries have since accused each other of violating the agreement.

