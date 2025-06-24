Trump Mocked for Being 'Grumpy' Over Israel and Iran Ceasefire Tensions: 'He is Desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize'

Social media users are ridiculing President Donald Trump for his testy response to questions about tensions between Iran and Israel following the declaration of a ceasefire.

The two nations agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire deal which was announced Monday night. However, the two nations reportedly launched attacks at one another just hours after the White House shared news of the agreement.

When speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump expressed his vexation at both nations for their inability to maintain the ceasefire.

"I'm not happy with [Israel]. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy with Israel's going out this morning because of one rocket that didn't land that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that," he told reporters.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing, do you understand that?" Trump continued.

Social media users took to online platforms to mock the president's response, joking that his irritation stems from his diminishing chances at being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize as tensions between the two nations in the Middle East continue to escalate.

"Someone woke up grumpy about not getting a Nobel peace prize," said one user.

"'DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS!' Trump watching his Nobel Peace Prize dreams go up in smoke," joked another.

"That just shows how mad he is... watching his coveted Nobel Peace Prize slip away again. It's exhausting," one user added.

"He is desperate for a Nobel Peace Prize. THAT'S why he bombed Iran; to claim it created peace," one user claimed.

"People whose survival may be at stake are interfering with him winning a fabulous prize," said another.

The president took to Truth Social on Friday to announce that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had brokered a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda. However, his post was laden with complaints about not receiving the prestigious award despite his efforts,

"I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo," he wrote.

"I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in 'The Ages!'" he continued.

"No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that's all that matters to me!" he concluded.

Originally published on Latin Times