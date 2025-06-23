NFL Trade Rumors: Tom Brady Reportedly Blocked Raiders From Signing Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold's NFL journey has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, but the 2024 season was a remarkable comeback for the former No. 3 overall pick. Having signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold went against expectations, threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to lead his team to a 14-3 mark.

His performance also saw him secure a three-year, $100.5 million deal from the Seattle Seahawks, who traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders to create space for their new franchise quarterback.

However, reports are now claiming that Tom Brady blocked the Las Vegas Raiders from recruiting Darnold.

Brady Reportedly Opposed Raiders Pursuing Darnold

Darnold's road to Seattle could have been influenced by a surprising source: Tom Brady. Sources told The Athletic's Michael Silver that the Raiders' minority owner was "not in favor" of signing Darnold as a free agent. Though not in charge, Brady's advice supposedly has "great sway" with the team, strong enough to persuade Las Vegas to bring back Geno Smith instead.

Brady's resistance gives a dramatic twist to what otherwise might have been another NFL tale. Instead of gunning for Darnold, the Raiders traded a third-round draft pick to Seattle to bring back Smith, who played under Carroll when he enjoyed a career resurgence.

Darnold's Revival After Rocky NFL Start

Darnold's 2024 success followed a few frustrating seasons in the league. He fought consistency with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers before backing up Brock Purdy for the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Most considered his time in Minnesota his last chance to show that he could be a starting-level quarterback.

And for a majority of the season, Darnold performed. His career-high 102.5 passer rating came with it, and he seemed poised to guide Minnesota deep into the playoffs. But when things really mattered, cracks showed.

In the season finale against Detroit with the NFC North title in the balance, Darnold was 18 of 41 passing in a rout, a 31-9 defeat, NESN reported. He followed that up with an average effort in a Wild Card loss to the Rams, receiving nine sacks and throwing an expensive interception.

These late-season issues might have exacerbated Brady's reluctance. But whatever the case, Seattle did enough to make a franchise investment in Darnold.

Geno Smith Wins Brady's Approval in Vegas

While Darnold is off to a new beginning in Seattle, the Raiders acquired a quarterback who had established chemistry under Carroll. Geno Smith, whose NFL career was revived following years of being a backup, had Brady's endorsement, according to reports.

Raiders GM John Spytek informed The Athletic that Tom Brady admired Smith's throwing mechanics and ability to grow.

"[Brady] liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up, and his motion. And he thought he had the potential to improve."

Ironically, the Raiders and Seahawks will face one another in their preseason opener on Aug. 7. Although both Darnold and Smith might sit out the exhibition, the quarterback soap opera will certainly be a big storyline.

Whatever Brady's impact was, whether central or marginal, Sam Darnold's redemption arc persists, just not in Sin City. And if he succeeds in Seattle, the Raiders can look back on this move with some regret.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com