Trump Says The U.S. Has Bombed Iran's Main Nuclear Sites: 'Now Is The Time For Peace!'

Fordow, which is buried deep inside a mountain, was struck

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran. President Donald Trump said June 21, 2025 the US military has carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, which is buried deep inside a mountain and considered the top target to destroy its program.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. completed a "very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump added.

Trump had said earlier this week that he would make a decision on whether to bomb Iran within two weeks. However, posterior statements from Iranian officials flatly rejecting any chances of giving up uranium enrichment may have brought the decision forward.

