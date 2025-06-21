George Kittle Says Robert Saleh's Return to 49ers Means 'Violence is Coming'

The San Francisco 49ers have had enough last season, and it's about time to bring back the former coach in his original role. Robert Saleh's three-year stint with the New York Jets is disastrous, and it's about time to turn things around in the new team.

As for George Kittle, his return means that the 49ers are ready to go all-in on the defensive end.

George Kittle on Saleh's Return: 'He's Ready to Roll'

Nobody seems happier about Saleh's return than tight end George Kittle, the staple of the 49ers franchise. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kittle didn't mince his words.

"That might be the underlying headline for the Niners, that Saleh is back in the building," Kittle said.

"He's really good at his job, and I'm really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again," he added.

George Kittle reiterated that Saleh's leadership and defensive smarts are what the team requires to remain dominant. The two-time All-Pro further stated that the vibe surrounding the locker room has already changed with Saleh being around, and it's obvious that the defense is dialed in for a gigantic year.

Kittle concluded his remarks with a sentence that's already going viral on the 49ers' social media:

"Violence is coming, is what I would say."

49ers' Defense Will Improve With Saleh

Saleh also worked as the 49ers' defensive coordinator between 2017 and 2020. During that period, San Francisco had one of the NFL's most formidable defenses, and their best year came in 2019 when they made the Super Bowl.

In his second tenure, he inherits a defense that is still elite but needs new direction. With talents such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Talanoa Hufanga, Saleh's high-energy, attacking system should work right away. His return might also settle a coaching staff that has experienced turnover in the past couple of seasons.

Redemption Story Following New York Tenure

Although Saleh's stint with the Jets did not yield a postseason breakthrough, it was not a failure by any means. He addressed a stagnated roster and was key in shaping a young defense, albeit injuries and quarterback uncertainty marred his tenure.

Now returning to a system in which he has trust, chemistry, and support, Saleh's switch is being perceived as back to basics — and a second opportunity to make his mark in the league.

All Eyes on Week 1: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Sports Illustrated reports that the 49ers will begin their 2025 NFL schedule on September 7 against division foes Seattle Seahawks. With Robert Saleh now back leading the defense and Kittle being the offensive point man, San Francisco appears set for another lengthy playoff run.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com