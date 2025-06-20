NFL Trade Rumors: Did New England Overpay Milton Williams? Analyst Says it's One of the Worst Deals

As NFL free agency got hot in early 2025, one of the biggest shocks wasn't who they traded to, but how much they earned. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams signed a huge four-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots, triggering some questions among fans and experts.

Although the start of his career was relatively subdued, Williams emerged as a free agent in high demand after a breakout 2024 season and a standout playoff performance amidst the Eagles' Super Bowl push. Yet, analysts are questioning whether the Patriots grossly overpaid for potential rather than proven consistency.

New England Patriots' Risky Bet on Milton Williams

Milton Williams showed flashes of supremacy in 2024, but no one anticipated that he could demand $26 million annually on the free market. His performance during the regular season—five sacks, 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits was good but hardly spectacular.

According to The Sporting News, what pushed Williams' stock to new heights was his contribution to Philadelphia's postseason success. As a member of a top-ranked defensive team with stars such as Jalen Carter, Williams enjoyed diminished attention and increased one-on-one opportunities.

The Patriots, reeling from a dismal stretch under new head coach Mike Vrabel, bid high enough to outmuscle the Carolina Panthers for his services.

NFL Analysts Think It's Overhyped

NFL analyst Lou Scataglia wasn't shy when referring to Williams' contract as one of the worst going into the 2025 season. In Scataglia's opinion, New England fell into the old trap of recency bias, overestimating a solid playoff performance instead of a complete body of work.

"Williams is getting paid a whopping $26 million per year by the New England Patriots, and this honestly feels like one of those instances where a team spent a ton of money just because they had a ton to spend. This is not an accurate representation of the type of production to expect from Milton Williams."

According to him, franchises at times confuse a solid supporting cast with personal brilliance. With the Eagles having elite linebackers, corners, and a disruptive defensive front, Williams excelled within a beneficial system, one that may never be found in Foxborough.

Can Williams Live Up to His Contract in Foxborough?

With Jerod Mayo exiting and Vrabel taking over, the Patriots are obviously trying to create a new defensive identity. Williams, most likely positioned as a key interior lineman, has large shoes to fill. He may not be Jeffery Simmons, but New England expects him to provide stability on the line and free up their younger pass-rushers to grow.

Nevertheless, $104 million is a premium price for a player who hasn't played at an elite level consistently. If Williams can maintain or exceed his 2024 self, the Patriots may prove critics wrong. Otherwise, his contract might prove to be an economic handicap for a franchise still attempting to find its identity.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com