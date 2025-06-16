Man Framed for Threats to Kill Trump May Still Be Deported Despite Being Set to Testify in Stabbing Trial

A Wisconsin man who was framed for threatening to kill President Donald Trump by the defendant in a stabbing trial where he served as a witness, still faces possible deportation to Mexico by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In 2023, Demetric Scott, 52, allegedly stabbed Ramón Morales-Reyes with a corkscrew and stole his bicycle. Morales-Reyes later testified in court, after Milwaukee law enforcement assured him he would not face deportation for cooperating in the case, according to reporting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

As a result of his cooperation, Morales-Reyes, a 54-year-old father of three, was promised a U visa, which allows undocumented victims or witnesses of certain crimes to remain in the U.S. for up to four years if they assist law enforcement.

Scott later framed Morales-Reyes by writing a letter threatening to shoot the president, which led to federal agents arresting Morales-Reyes last month after he dropped his child off at school. DHS then shared a post on X about Morales-Reyes' arrest, where they stated that he had previously been arrested for a hit and run.

Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars.



Ramon Morales Reyes entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998-2005. His criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to… pic.twitter.com/M58Lz0PobH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 28, 2025

Scott, who has an extensive criminal record, including a 2010 conviction for beating a man to death, later admitted to writing the letter.

Morales-Reyes now faces possible deportation before a verdict is reached in a new trial, after the first ended in a hung jury.

He was held for three weeks at the Dodge Detention Center in Juneau before being released on bond last week. Despite the fact that he no longer poses a threat to the president, Homeland Security has said it will continue pursuing an immigration case against him, according to CBS News.

Originally published on Latin Times