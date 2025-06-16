Man Framed for Threats to Kill Trump May Still Be Deported Despite Being Set to Testify in Stabbing Trial

A Wisconsin man who was framed for threatening to kill President Donald Trump by the defendant in a stabbing trial where he served as a witness, still faces possible deportation to Mexico by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
In 2023, Demetric Scott, 52, allegedly stabbed Ramón Morales-Reyes with a corkscrew and stole his bicycle. Morales-Reyes later testified in court, after Milwaukee law enforcement assured him he would not face deportation for cooperating in the case, according to reporting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
As a result of his cooperation, Morales-Reyes, a 54-year-old father of three, was promised a U visa, which allows undocumented victims or witnesses of certain crimes to remain in the U.S. for up to four years if they assist law enforcement.
Scott later framed Morales-Reyes by writing a letter threatening to shoot the president, which led to federal agents arresting Morales-Reyes last month after he dropped his child off at school. DHS then shared a post on X about Morales-Reyes' arrest, where they stated that he had previously been arrested for a hit and run.
Scott, who has an extensive criminal record, including a 2010 conviction for beating a man to death, later admitted to writing the letter.
Morales-Reyes now faces possible deportation before a verdict is reached in a new trial, after the first ended in a hung jury.
He was held for three weeks at the Dodge Detention Center in Juneau before being released on bond last week. Despite the fact that he no longer poses a threat to the president, Homeland Security has said it will continue pursuing an immigration case against him, according to CBS News.
