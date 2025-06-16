Iran Reportedly Willing To Show Flexibility In Nuclear Talks In Exchange For Ceasefire With Israel

Iran is reportedly willing to show flexibility in nuclear talks in exchange for a ceasefire with Israel, Reuters reported on Monday.

Quoting local sources, the outlet detailed that Tehran is has asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to pressure President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel to reach an immediate ceasefire.

Country representatives added that Iran is willing to return to the negotiating table but only after hostilities with Israel cease, saying it will begin serious negotiations once it has finished answering to Israeli attacks.

Israel has not signaled willingness to end its attacks so far, with Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi telling Army Radio on Monday that "it is a little early for that." "You don't go to war and look to end it three days later," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal also reported that Tehran is telling Arab intermediaries that it is ready to return to negotiating its nuclear program as long as the U.S. does not get involved in Israel's attacks. It also passed on messages to Israel claiming it is on both sides' interest to not escalate matters further.

The outlet also cautioned that the pursue might not have great chances of succeeding in the near future, considering that Israel has achieved air superiority over Tehran and other parts of Iran while reducing damage from counterattacks. In that scenario, Israel could seek to further damage the country's nuclear program before taking any steps towards ending the active conflict.

The outlet did add that, even though Israel has managed to kill much of Iran's top military brass, it still has not made much damage to the country's nuclear program, and would take a long air war to get the results it wants without U.S. involvement. In the meantime, Israeli forces have prepared for at least two weeks of strikes, the latest instance taking place on Monday.

Iranian officials also told the WSJ that Israel doesn't have a clear exit strategy for the conflict and needs the U.S. to inflict a serious blow to its nuclear program, especially at the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, which is buried deep inside a mountain.

After four days, at least 224 people have died in Iran, according to state media. 24 people have died in Israel as a result of Tehran's intensive missile attacks.

